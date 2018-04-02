Police hunt attackers following assault at NDC MP's residence

news

At least four people have sustained multiple degrees of injuries during an attack at the residence of the Member of Parliament for Asunafo South, Eric Opoku, on Sunday.

Police are now hunting for the attackers, who are also reported to have vandalised about four cars and other properties belonging to the MP.

"We combed the town, we couldn’t get them so we are still investigating in order to track them down,” the Kukoum District Police Commander, DSP Robert Akwasi Boakye, has told Citi FM.

“Some names have come up and we will do everything possible to get the perpetrators arrested," he told 3news in a separate.

One Adams Asiedu, Deputy NDC constituency organizer; Thomas Amponsah, NDC Sankore branch organizer; John Aboagye; Nana Oppong, Chief of Manhyia No. 4 were among those who were injured in the deadly attack.

"They attacked his house and caused damage to his Land Cruiser vehicle and two other vehicles which were packed in his residence. They also caused damage to the main Iron Gate to his house and some sliding windows and doors," the police said.

"They didn’t stop there, they went ahead to attack others who are also deemed to be NDC sympathizers, caused harm to some of them, and also caused damage to their properties and stole some of the properties."

It is the second time the home Mr Opoku has come under violent attack.