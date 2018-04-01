Home > News > Local >

Family tied up in home, robbed at gunpoint


Robbery in Accra Family tied up in home, robbed at gunpoint

One of the victims, Philomena Henaku, told Accra-based Joy FM that they were attacked by four armed robbers who made away with a sum of GHC12,000 last Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A family of nine living at Ayi Mensah in the Greater Accra Region on Sunday gave an excruciating account of how they were robbed at gunpoint by armed robbers.

READ MORE: Police officer, Soldier, one other arrested for allegedly robbing bank customers

One of the victims, Philomena Henaku, told Accra-based Joy FM that they were attacked by four armed robbers who made away with a sum of GHC12,000 last Wednesday.

Narrating how the horrendous event happened, she said they [the family] were blindfolded with their hands and legs tied up by the robbers.

According to her, those who resisted were beaten up in a dawn raid.

“They demanded money and collected a lot of money. They removed my ring,” Henaku said adding, “they tied us up; covered our faces and removed everything in the wardrobe.”

READ MORE:  Government has reduced robbery attacks – Bawumia

Police say they have commenced an investigation into the matter while confirming the incident.

The first quarter of the year recorded a number of armed robbery incidents.

A few weeks ago some armed robbers stormed Royal Motors an automobile company in Accraand made away with the company’s sales.

READ ALSO: 10 Nigerians arrested for internet fraud

In that same week, a Lebanese was shot dead by armed robbers when he went to withdraw about  Ghc200, 000 from a bank in the Tema Heavy Industrial area to pay workers.

The many attacks caused a reshuffle in the hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service which saw the Director General of Police Operations, George Akuffo Dampare, being reassigned to head the Research and Planning Department, while nine others were also reassigned to take up various positions across the country.

The government also revamped the already existing ‘Operation Calm Life’ initiative comprising police officers and military personnel, aimed at combating criminal activities across the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Show of Power: You'll be fired if we win power - NDC's Sammy Gyamfi warns police chief Show of Power You'll be fired if we win power - NDC's Sammy Gyamfi warns police chief
Easter Festival: AIDS commission distributes condoms at Kwahu to mark Easter Easter Festival AIDS commission distributes condoms at Kwahu to mark Easter
Accra-Kumasi Highway: Two killed in horror car and motorbike crash on Good Friday Accra-Kumasi Highway Two killed in horror car and motorbike crash on Good Friday
New Senchi Health Centre: One more person dies after receiving 'mysterious' injection New Senchi Health Centre One more person dies after receiving 'mysterious' injection
Agony: 3 dead after drowning at Tawala Beach Agony 3 dead after drowning at Tawala Beach
Military Pack: US historian Gerald Horne links US military presence in Ghana to oil Military Pack US historian Gerald Horne links US military presence in Ghana to oil

Recommended Videos

Military Pack: US historian Horne links US military presence in Ghana to oil Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in Ghana to oil
Ghana-US Military Deal: Hassan Ayariga Shows Up In Style At The Ghana-US Deal Demo Ghana-US Military Deal Hassan Ayariga Shows Up In Style At The Ghana-US Deal Demo
Viral Blackboard Teacher: Microsoft Donates Laptops & Projectors To The Blackboard Teacher Viral Blackboard Teacher Microsoft Donates Laptops & Projectors To The Blackboard Teacher



Top Articles

1 Good Friday Not even pastors can curse you – Mensa Otabilbullet
2 Agony 3 dead after drowning at Tawala Beachbullet
3 Easter Wahala Passengers in Kumasi left stranded due to shortage of...bullet
4 In Eastern Region 'Mysterious’ injections kill 3 people at Senchi...bullet
5 Military Pack US historian Gerald Horne links US military...bullet
6 Senchi Health Centre Police arrest two medical officers over...bullet
7 Politics Koku Anyidoho suggests "coup" comments not recklessbullet
8 Revelations Ebony's father is Illuminati - Self-styled...bullet
9 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
10 Benevolence Photos of the ultra-modern police station...bullet

Related Articles

Robbery In Accra Police officer, Soldier, one other arrested for allegedly robbing bank customers
Fake Pastors Ghanaian prophets engaging in daylight robbery - Kennedy Agyapong
Crime In Ghana Government has reduced robbery attacks – Bawumia
In Sawla Businessman, girl shot dead by armed robbers
Security Concerns Govt to recruit 4,000 new Police, deploy 8,700 CCTV cameras across the country
Crime Police arrest suspected ringleader of Ejura police station attack
Photo Petrol Station robbers jailed 47 years
Crime Police in Ejura reportedly flee from mob attack
Criminals Oda Police grab kingpins in Royal Motors robbery after shootout
Crime 5 fuel station armed robbers arrested at Asante Mampong

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in...bullet
5 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet
10 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in...bullet

Local

Mysterious Injection Multiple investigations launched into injection deaths at New Senchi Health Centre
File Photo
Senchi Health Centre FDA says 'contaminated' drug cause of deaths at health centre
Free Education Government reduces by half fees of final year students in SHS
fire.jpg
In Kumasi Fire destroys shops, vehicles at Suame Magazine