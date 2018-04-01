Family tied up in home, robbed at gunpoint

news

A family of nine living at Ayi Mensah in the Greater Accra Region on Sunday gave an excruciating account of how they were robbed at gunpoint by armed robbers.

One of the victims, Philomena Henaku, told Accra-based Joy FM that they were attacked by four armed robbers who made away with a sum of GHC12,000 last Wednesday.

Narrating how the horrendous event happened, she said they [the family] were blindfolded with their hands and legs tied up by the robbers.

According to her, those who resisted were beaten up in a dawn raid.

“They demanded money and collected a lot of money. They removed my ring,” Henaku said adding, “they tied us up; covered our faces and removed everything in the wardrobe.”

Police say they have commenced an investigation into the matter while confirming the incident.

The first quarter of the year recorded a number of armed robbery incidents.

A few weeks ago some armed robbers stormed Royal Motors an automobile company in Accraand made away with the company’s sales.

In that same week, a Lebanese was shot dead by armed robbers when he went to withdraw about Ghc200, 000 from a bank in the Tema Heavy Industrial area to pay workers.

The many attacks caused a reshuffle in the hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service which saw the Director General of Police Operations, George Akuffo Dampare, being reassigned to head the Research and Planning Department, while nine others were also reassigned to take up various positions across the country.

The government also revamped the already existing ‘Operation Calm Life’ initiative comprising police officers and military personnel, aimed at combating criminal activities across the country.