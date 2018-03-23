Government has reduced robbery attacks – Bawumia

news

The Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has said that the Akufo-Addo-led government has reduced the armed robbery rate in the country.

His comments follow the several robbery cases recorded in the country and particularly in the Greater Accra region creating some level of insecurity.

Dr Bawumia said the measures put in place by the government to address the situation have started yielding positive results.

“With the recent increase in armed robberies that happened, you saw government moved very quickly to try to address the situation with an enhanced Operation ‘Calm Life’. Ultimately, we are seeing a reduction especially in the urban areas of that type of armed robbery so from the broader point of view government is doing something about it.”

The Vice President who was speaking at a youth entrepreneurial forum in Accra promised that the government will do in its power to ensure that businesses are protected from robbery attacks.

The first quarter of the year recorded a number of armed robbery incidents.

A few weeks ago some armed robbers stormed Royal Motors an automobile company in Accra and made away with the company’s sales.

In that same week, a Lebanese was shot dead by armed robbers when he went to withdraw about Ghc200, 000 from a bank in the Tema Heavy Industrial area to pay workers.

The many attacks caused a reshuffle in the hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service which saw the Director General of Police Operations, George Akuffo Dampare, being reassigned to head the Research and Planning Department, while nine others were also reassigned to take up various positions across the country.

The government also revamped the already existing ‘Operation Calm Life’ initiative comprising police officers and military personnel, aimed at combating criminal activities across the country.