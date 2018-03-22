Home > Communities > Student >

Teacher jailed 8 years for sodomy


Teacher jailed 8 years for sodomy

The Amasaman circuit court has sentenced a pupil teacher of Alabasta Preparatory School at Opah, near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region, to 8 years’ imprisonment for sodomizing a class one pupil.

The 21-year-old teacher was convicted after the court found him guilty of having anal sex with the 12-year-old boy on four different occasions.

Michael Owiredu was hired by the father of the victim to conduct extra classes for the boy at home. This was to allow the victim catch up with his classmates.

READ ALSO: Class 6 pupil commits suicide at Assin Bereku

However, Owiredu took advantage of the situation to sexually abuse the boy.

According to the prosecutor, Superintendent Ernest Acheampong, the victim’s father is a mason. Owiredu took advantage of the absence of the boy’s father to have anal sex with him.

The convict’s first encounter with the victim was in an uncompleted building in the vicinity. On other occasions, Michael Owiredu took the victim to his house to have anal sex with him.

READ ALSO: Ban on cell phones in SHS should be reconsidered – Ken Ashigbey

Supt Acheampong added that after their fourth encounter, the victim confided in his sister and told her all that his teacher had been doing to him.

The sister also discussed the issue with a woman in the area and Michael Owiredu was subsequently arrested.

During his first appearance in court, Owiredu admitted the charge levelled against him and pleaded for mercy, but the trial judge, Patricia Quansah, jailed him eight years with hard labour to serve as a deterrent to others.

