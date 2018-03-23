Home > News > Local >

10 Nigerians arrested for internet fraud


DCOP George Alex Mensah, in briefing the media said the arrests were made on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 around 2pm.

The Ghana Police have arrested ten (10) Nigerian nationals suspected to be internet fraudsters at a house in Accra.

They were arrested at Ashongman, a surburb of Accra.

The suspects are Diamond Andy, 22, Benson Romeo, 20, Randy Samuel, 25, Kelvin Agho, 23, Osas Igbo, 21 and David Okondu, 23.
 

The rest are Praise Onyekwena, 22, Ohis David, 25, Duru Wisdom, 22 and Uyi Ighodaro, 24.

The suspects, according to DSP James Aseidu, District Commander of Kwabenya Police Station, who led the operation, had set up computers in a room.

Policemen from the Kwabenya District Police Command spotted a taxi with all male occupants from Atomic Junction area to Ashongman Estate.

The police immediately suspected them to be criminals and trailed the taxi to its location. The Police gathered that the suspects have been living in the said rented apartment for some months now, he added.

“The suspects are often not seen during the day and often move out at night everyday to have fun with friends."

“Police also discovered that the suspects do not work but lead lavish lifestyles in the area. This prompted the police to raid the said house to arrest the suspects."

After interrogation by the Kwabenya Police, the suspects would be handed over to the Cyber Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for further investigations.

