Man beats mother to death after prophet said she was a witch

The youth of Nsit Ubium Community in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria arrested a young resident of the area who allegedly beat his mother to death on Friday after a prophet had told him she was a witch.

The man whose identity is not yet disclosed revealed after his arrest that the so-called prophet said his mother was the one responsible for all the miseries he has been going through in life.

Apparently in order to bring an end to his predicaments, the culprit pounced on his mother and beat her until she passed away.

This is just one of many instances in which families have broken as a result of prophets having branded people as witches.