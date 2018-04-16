Home > Filla >

Man beats mother to death after prophet said she was a witch


Bloody Man beats mother to death after prophet said she was a witch

The man revealed after his arrest that the so-called prophet said his mother was the one responsible for all the miseries he has been going through in life.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man beats mother to death after prophet said she was a witch play

Man beats mother to death after prophet said she was a witch
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The youth of Nsit Ubium Community in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria arrested a young resident of the area who allegedly beat his mother to death on Friday after a prophet had told him she was a witch.

Man beats mother to death after prophet said she was a witch play

Man beats mother to death after prophet said she was a witch
 

The man whose identity is not yet disclosed revealed after his arrest that the so-called prophet said his mother was the one responsible for all the miseries he has been going through in life.

Apparently in order to bring an end to his predicaments, the culprit pounced on his mother and beat her until she passed away.

Man beats mother to death after prophet said she was a witch play

Man beats mother to death after prophet said she was a witch

 

READ MORE: 88-year-old man dies a day after graduating from Bible college

This is just one of many instances in which families have broken as a result of prophets having branded people as witches.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Man buys car for a 100 mile trip to avoid expensive train ticket Video Man buys car for a 100 mile trip to avoid expensive train ticket
Video: If you pay tithe to your pastor you are a goat – Popular Radio host Video If you pay tithe to your pastor you are a goat – Popular Radio host
Peaceful Passing: 88-year-old man dies a day after graduating from Bible college Peaceful Passing 88-year-old man dies a day after graduating from Bible college
Shocking: 55-year-old man kills stepson over ‘bowl of banku’ Shocking 55-year-old man kills stepson over ‘bowl of banku’
Demon Possessed: 16-yr-old girl beheads dad for refusing marriage to married boyfriend Demon Possessed 16-yr-old girl beheads dad for refusing marriage to married boyfriend
Mystery: Woman didn't know she was pregnant until about two hours to delivery Mystery Woman didn't know she was pregnant until about two hours to delivery

Recommended Videos

Cost Cutting: Man buys car for a 100 mile trip to avoid expensive train ticket Cost Cutting Man buys car for a 100 mile trip to avoid expensive train ticket
Video: If you pay tithe to your pastor you are a goat – Popular Radio host Video If you pay tithe to your pastor you are a goat – Popular Radio host
Pulse Filla: 19 SHS students suspended for holding "wee party" on campus Pulse Filla 19 SHS students suspended for holding "wee party" on campus



Top Articles

1 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
2 It's Not Easy Porn star reveals how she had to quit acting porn to...bullet
3 Demon Possessed 16-yr-old girl beheads dad for refusing marriage to...bullet
4 Tragedy Girl dies after prophetess sets her ablaze during WASSCE...bullet
5 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of...bullet
6 Just To Feel Good Woman confesses that “I have had sex with...bullet
7 Really? Man sells wife’s kidney to compensate himself for...bullet
8 Amazing Bravado We rob because politicians are stealing...bullet
9 Mystery Woman didn't know she was pregnant until about...bullet
10 Video Singer shot dead for refusing to dancebullet

Related Articles

Video If you pay tithe to your pastor you are a goat – Popular Radio host
Peaceful Passing 88-year-old man dies a day after graduating from Bible college
Shocking 55-year-old man kills stepson over ‘bowl of banku’
Video Singer shot dead for refusing to dance
Tragedy Girl dies after prophetess sets her ablaze during WASSCE prayers
Unbelievable Wind blew cocaine into my purse - woman tells police
In Damago Nurse arrested for raping European tourist at Damango Hospital
Commonwealth Games Utter shock in Australia as Ghana’s Deaf and Dumb soccer team seen clapping and dancing
Crime 'I prefer to have sex with little girls' -arrested father says
In Essipong 2-year-old girl dies after falling off trotro

Top Videos

1 Video Woman opens plane's door midair saying “I am God"bullet
2 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
3 Video Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a fan headbullet
4 Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointingbullet
5 Shocking Obinim backs 'sakawa'bullet
6 Video Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could...bullet
7 Video If you pay tithe to your pastor you are a goat –...bullet
8 Video Father storms daughters engagement with "SAY NO"...bullet
9 Amazing 500-year-old tree helps people find life partnersbullet
10 Video Church gives signed bank checks to all membersbullet

Filla

Wind blew cocaine into my purse - woman tells police
Unbelievable Wind blew cocaine into my purse - woman tells police
File Photo
In Damago Nurse arrested for raping European tourist at Damango Hospital
Commonwealth Games Utter shock in Australia as Ghana’s Deaf and Dumb soccer team seen clapping and dancing
Crime 'I prefer to have sex with little girls' -arrested father says