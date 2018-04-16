88-year-old man dies a day after graduating from Bible college

news

Just a day after graduating from Bible school, an 88-year-old man reportedly died in a rather mysterious manner making people wonder if he had known about his death in advance.

According to reports, the man finished his training at Salvation Ministries Bible School in Nigeria’s Rivers state.

Surprisingly, he passed away the next day after calling his children in the morning to chuck up on them.

News of the man’s death was first shared on Facebook by one user, Oraye St. Franklyn.

In the post he said:

“THE LAST DON DROPS THE MIC LIKE A REAL SUPERSTAR”

“It’s not every day you find a man prepare himself for the glorious life hereafter. A day after these photos were taken on the day of his graduation from Bible School, he checked out quietly without hassling anyone at age 88.

“He knew his time had come but he wasn’t going to leave without checking up on his children. So he put calls through. Who really does that? Lol.

“’Hello people, I hope y’all are good? Nothing much just checking up on you.’”

“How could we have known it was the last we would be hearing from him?

“He’d be laid to rest on Saturday, the 12th of May, 2018 at Kalio Ama in Okrika, at the exact spot he chose by himself. You think this is made up right? Well, you’d hear from others too.

“Good bye Daddy, GrandPa, Great GrandPa.

“The entire Obed-Kalio Clan of Kalio Ama appreciates your condolences expressed in many ways than one. Thanks so much.”