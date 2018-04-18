Man blames painkiller for changing him from heterosexual to gay

news

A young man from Lincolnshire, in the UK has blamed the change in his sexual orientation from heterosexual to homosexual on a painkiller that had been prescribed for him after he broke his foot in a go-karting accident.

Scott Purdy said he was straight and had a girlfriend for six months until he started taking Pregabalin, also known as Lyrica.

According to odditycentral.com, the 23-year-old man claimed he started losing interest in his girlfriend and other women, so he suspected it could be a side effect of the painkiller he was taking.

To be sure, Scott Purdy stopped taking the Pregabalin for some few weeks and realized that his desire for the opposite sex was returning.

READ MORE: Polygamous man stabbed to death while trying to calm fighting wives

He said: “I noticed my libido for women had gone and I was wanting male attention. I was with a girlfriend I had been with for around six months. I had never been interested in men. When I was younger I was a little bit curious but a couple of weeks after I started taking it I turned around and said I didn’t find her physically attractive anymore. She knew I was taking Pregabalin.”

Apparently, his girlfriend noticed the distortion in his sexuality and asked Scott Purdy about it, but he replied: “I don’t really know what’s happening to me and I told her I like men and I just can’t be with you’. She was relatively understanding, as understanding as you could possibly be.”

The young man said he decided to resume taking the said painkiller out of excitement.

He said: “I feel if this has happened to other people and I’m not the only one I would be outraged but in a sense not be because if I had known this was a side effect before I would not have taken them but now I’m happy. I’m not angry because it’s made me who I am.”

Scott Purdy claims he is now dating a fellow man with whom he is happy.

He said: “Currently I’m talking to this lad on Plenty of Fish and in a couple of weeks I’m going up to see him. He’s in London. It’s really what I’m craving right now. I want to be with him right now.”

Pregabalin is a product of Pfizer pharmaceutical manufacturing company. Just like any drug, it has some side effects, but changing sexual orientations of users is an unprecedented claim.