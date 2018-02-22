Man slices wife's phone with machete for refusing to give him password

news

Jealousy stemming from lack of trust between couples in relationships has made people do atrocious things. People have killed their spouse while others have inflicted life-threatening injuries on them just because of jealousy.

A jealous man who apparently tried to avoid committing murder chose to vent his anger on his wife’s phone after she reportedly refused to give him the password.

The man whose name has not been disclosed allegedly used a machete to slice the phone into two piece.

The story has been shared on Facebook by one Chibuzor Sandra Jim Ananaba with photos of the split phone. She quoted the woman whose phone was severed as saying, "My jealous husband did this to my phone. Just because I couldn't give him it's password. The phone is mine for crying out loud, what should I do?" He said I should come and watch him slice it as onions I taught he was joking .he then took cutlass and hit the phone so hard it divided into two, this is my privacy, can't I have privacy in my home?"

Below is the full story: