Home > Filla >

Man slices wife's phone with machete for refusing to give him password


Jealousy Man slices wife's phone with machete for refusing to give him password

The man whose name has not been disclosed allegedly used a machete to slice the phone into two piece.

  • Published:
Man slices wife's phone with machete for refusing to give him password play

Man slices wife's phone with machete for refusing to give him password
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Jealousy stemming from lack of trust between couples in relationships has made people do atrocious things. People have killed their spouse while others have inflicted life-threatening injuries on them just because of jealousy.

A jealous man who apparently tried to avoid committing murder chose to vent his anger on his wife’s phone after she reportedly refused to give him the password.

The man whose name has not been disclosed allegedly used a machete to slice the phone into two piece.

READ MORE: "Tithing is not compulsory, no-one should feel compelled to pay" - Pastor

Man slices wife's phone with machete for refusing to give him password play

Man slices wife's phone with machete for refusing to give him password

 

The story has been shared on Facebook by one Chibuzor Sandra Jim Ananaba with photos of the split phone. She quoted the woman whose phone was severed as saying, "My jealous husband did this to my phone. Just because I couldn't give him it's password. The phone is mine for crying out loud, what should I do?" He said I should come and watch him slice it as onions I taught he was joking .he then took cutlass and hit the phone so hard it divided into two, this is my privacy, can't I have privacy in my home?"

Below is the full story:

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Nigeria: Popular Catholic Priest set to marry months after resigning from Priesthood In Nigeria Popular Catholic Priest set to marry months after resigning from Priesthood
Chicken Change: Security guard stabbed to death over N1000 tip Chicken Change Security guard stabbed to death over N1000 tip
Bombshell: "Tithing is not compulsory, no-one should feel compelled to pay" - Pastor Bombshell "Tithing is not compulsory, no-one should feel compelled to pay" - Pastor
There Is God! Church refuse refund request made by member who mistakenly paid N111k as tithe (Audio) There Is God! Church refuse refund request made by member who mistakenly paid N111k as tithe (Audio)
Seriously? In two years “I slept with 1,400 girls, more than 600 pregnant” in Ghana, Togo... – Tourist Seriously? In two years “I slept with 1,400 girls, more than 600 pregnant” in Ghana, Togo... – Tourist
Corporal Punishment: Wicked frogmarch kills female pupil who arrived late to school Corporal Punishment Wicked frogmarch kills female pupil who arrived late to school

Recommended Videos

Controversy In The Church: Reverend Minister Caught Watching Porn & Snorting Cocaine Controversy In The Church Reverend Minister Caught Watching Porn & Snorting Cocaine
Pulse Filla: I Will Respond To Them At The Right Time - Ebony's Father Pulse Filla I Will Respond To Them At The Right Time - Ebony's Father
Video: Ghana Drunkards Association to make Ghana proud in Germany Video Ghana Drunkards Association to make Ghana proud in Germany



Top Articles

1 Laugh Out Loud Passenger removed from plane for excessive fartingbullet
2 Photo Young couple get blasted for posting 'after sex photo online'bullet
3 Photos Man catches house help with all these charms 3 days after...bullet
4 Trouble Doggy style most dangerous sex position, 'woman-on-top’ is...bullet
5 Really? You can’t leak my sex videos, I have it with only Kings,...bullet
6 Mystery Corpse exhumed as it was heard screaming and banging...bullet
7 Unprofessionalism Couple sues photographer for shooting...bullet
8 Again? Unknown gunmen attack police station killing six...bullet
9 Seriously? In two years “I slept with 1,400 girls, more...bullet
10 Freaks Of Nature Watch man carry big stone, table with...bullet

Related Articles

Bombshell "Tithing is not compulsory, no-one should feel compelled to pay" - Pastor
Seriously? In two years “I slept with 1,400 girls, more than 600 pregnant” in Ghana, Togo... – Tourist
Really? “If you can’t give your girlfriend money, be prepared to share her ‘thing’ with other guys” - Lady
Amazing New survey reveals the number of men and women who masturbate while at work
Again? Unknown gunmen attack police station killing six officers instantly
Against "all risks" 'Sexiest weathergirl' insures her famous buttocks for protection against "all risks"
Really? You can’t leak my sex videos, I have it with only Kings, Presidents and Veeps – former Big Brother Africa star
Interesting Banker says marrying a complete jobless illiterate husband is now paying off big time
Unprofessionalism Couple sues photographer for shooting these photos on their wedding day
Mystery Corpse exhumed as it was heard screaming and banging the coffin 11 days after burial

Top Videos

1 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
2 Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another female...bullet
3 Video Ebony’s death was natural to prove God’s power - Prophetbullet
4 Video Ghana Drunkards Association to make Ghana proud in Germanybullet
5 Incredible Video Man from Ashaiman converts plastic waste into...bullet
6 Interesting Video Musician goes for ‘juju’, but ended up being...bullet
7 Incredible Video Prisoner escapes after replacing himself...bullet
8 Video It is dangerous to date in church - Dr. Buckmanbullet
9 Video Pregnant woman collapses after being slapped by...bullet
10 Video Motor rider and private car driver's fight...bullet

Filla

Any guy who “Can’t give girlfriend money, must share her with others
Really? “If you can’t give your girlfriend money, be prepared to share her ‘thing’ with other guys” - Lady
New survey reveals serious facts about masturbation in men and women
Amazing New survey reveals the number of men and women who masturbate while at work
Graphic Content
Avoidable Death Man killed by bus blamed for not using pedestrian bridge
'Sexiest weathergirl' insures her famous buttocks against "all risks"
Against "all risks" 'Sexiest weathergirl' insures her famous buttocks for protection against "all risks"