Nurse arrested for allegedly raping European tourist

A nurse at the Damango Government Hospital has been arrested for allegedly forcing himself on a European tourist on admission at the hospital.

The accused, who has been identified as one Ernest Green, is alleged to have overstepped his bounds as a nurse by raping a hapless patient who had visited the hospital for treatment.

Joy News reports that the victim reported at the Damango hospital last Friday after suffering from severe malaria.

Having visited the Mole National Park two days earlier, the tourist took ill and was rushed to the Damango hospital after complaining on uneasiness.

Explaining to the Police how events unfolded, the victim said she observed that Mr. Green frequently visited her ward whiles she on admission.

She narrated that she felt uneasy with the nurse’s actions but he asked her to relax, to which she duly obliged.

She told the Police that on one occasion she came back to meet Mr. Green in her room after returning from the washroom.

According to her, she felt very weak since she had been suffering from running stomach and could barely walk to her bed.

Mr. Green realized her situation and offered to help her get to her bed. However, she said, upon helping her to the bed, the nurse started fondling her breast and ended up having unprotected sex with her.

Mr. Green was later arrested after the victim reported the incident at the Damango Police station.

Despite being arrested, Mr. Green denied allegations by the victim that he raped her.

However, Public Relations Officer of the Northern Region Police command, ASP Yussif Tanko, in an interview with Joy News, said a provisional rape charge has been proffered against the Mr. Green, who is now set to appear in court on Monday.

Meanwhile, investigations have already began into the matter, with tests being run on the victim.