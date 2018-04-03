news

A video making the rounds currently on social media shows South African controversial dancer, Zodwa Wabantu take off the wig of a woman who she claimed threw drink at her.

Zodwa has gained notoriety in dancing on stage without pant. Recently, she was in the news for having been deported by Zambian authorities for fears that she was likely to do her usual 'immoral' things at an event she was scheduled to perform.

In the video, the fan can be seen throwing her drinks at Zodwa while, she was performing at an Easter event held over the weekend.

Zodwa walked up to the lady and removed her wig.

