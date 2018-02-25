Home > Filla >

Pastor confesses to killing girlfriend, baby and a church member


Shocking Pastor confesses to killing girlfriend, baby and a church member

Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor of the Alter of Solution Church, is accused of murdering Ada Concilia Ezeawa, said to be pregnant, Uloma Onweagbo and nine months old Christabel Joseph.

A pastor has reportedly confessed to killing his girlfriend, a baby and a church member in the Nigerian southern state of Rivers.

The state's Police Commissioner, Cyril Okoro, said the police have launched investigations into the matter following a report in December 2017.

He said the pastor killed his victims in a bid to cover up pregnancy scandal with one of his church choristers, Uloma Onweagbo, who is twenty five years old.

The victims were strangled and killed with their bodies buried in shallow graves in different locations of Oyigbo Local Government area of Rivers state, Daily Post reports, quoting the police commissioner.

He also said that the pastor's church has been sealed and that he will be process for court next week.

Pulse.ng quoted him as saying: “The pastor in a most bizarre manner gruesomely murdered three of his own flock, including an unborn child.

"The pastor had a sexual relationship with Onweagbo, which resulted in a pregnancy.

"On December 11, 2017, Ada Ezeawa and Onweagbo, along with her baby strapped to her back, set out to confront the pastor over the pregnancy.

"He ingeniously separated his accusers, by luring Ada Ezeawa to an uncompleted building, while he told Onweagbo to stay three “poles” away.

"The pastor strangled Ezeawa in the uncompleted building. Moments after, the suspect rejoined Onweagbo and left with her and the baby on a tricycle (keke) to Afam Roundabout.

"From the roundabout, they took a motorbike to an isolated bush on Igberu Road where he murdered his second victim in the isolated bush, using the wrapper with which she strapped her baby to the back to suffocate her.

“The baby was equally discovered dead."

Pastor Okoroafor is reported to have told the media that he was tempted by the devil.

“I don’t know what came over me. It was the handiwork of the devil. I am just begging for forgiveness from the families,” he said.

