Angry pastor drives his members out of wedding reception over alcohol


The dramatic incident which reportedly happened over the weekend saw the unnamed pastor direct the couple to immediately remove the alcoholic beverages out of the venue because the practice flouted their beliefs and principles.

  Published:
Wedding reception of a couple from Nigeria’s Delta state was almost marred after the officiating pastor ordered all church members out of the venue because the couple had provided alcoholic drinks for the event.

A Nigerian Journalist, Sapele Oghenek who apparently witnessed the event reported that, the man of God angrily ordered all his members out of the venue and he himself followed when the couple failed to remove the assorted alcoholic drinks within a reasonable time.

It is not clear if the newly wedded couple had initially intended to rebel against their pastor’s instruction.

However, they were left with no alternative but to chase after the pastor and his loyal members to beg them to return after the reality of the venue becoming empty dawned on them.

The man of God only returned to the venue with his flock after numerous pleas and assurances that the table had been cleared of the drinks.

Though the name of the church the unnamed pastor leads has not been disclosed yet, one Facebook user alleged that it was “God's grace ministry’s hand work”.

