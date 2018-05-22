Home > Filla >

RCCG members to undergo genitals examination before marriage


Directive RCCG members intending to marry must submit their genitals for premarital examination

The instruction was contained in a letter which bears the name of the church’s Assistant General Overseer (Admin& Personnel) as the author and copied to the General overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye, the church’s Nigerian Overseer as well as the legal advisor.

A letter circulating online purported to have been written by the hierarchy of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and addressed to the heads of all its branches has instructed that, henceforth church members who intend to marry in the church must be subjected to genital examination to avoid marital crisis after tying the knot.

The letter stated that: “The Mission Authority has observed the recurrence of cases of marital crises resulting from falsehood, especially in the case of undeclared or unconfessed reproductive/genital status.

READ MORE: Man reveals how his pastor friend ‘killed’ wife during honeymoon

Read details of the letter below:

“We have the directive of the General Overseer to instruct all the Mission’s outpost that forthwith, pre-marital medical examinations for intending couples should also genital test.

“Further, provinces are requested to register with particular (trusted) Government Approved Hospital for the various pre-marital medical examination for intending couples.

“Remain blessed in this season of songs of victory in Jesus name Amen.

“Pastor J.F Odesola”

If this letter was indeed coming from the hierarchy of the Redeemed Christian Church of God the move is likely to trigger mixed reaction from both church members and the general public.

