Home > Filla >

Woman fasted and prayed for 2 months until dead husband resurrected


Wonderful!!! Woman fasted and prayed for 2 months until dead husband resurrected, returned home

The woman is reported to have told news men that she was married to a certain Richard David Tarimo, but he died on March 30 this year following a heart related sickness.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Woman fasted and prayed until dead husband resurrected play

Woman fasted and prayed until dead husband resurrected
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Tanzanian woman has claimed that she fasted and prayed incessantly for two consecutive months until God answered her prayers and resurrected her husband who had died and was buried two months ago.

The woman is reported to have told news men that she was married to a certain Richard David Tarimo, but he died on March 30 this year following a heart related sickness.

Local media reported that Mrs. Tarimo claimed she never rested since the death and subsequent burial of her late husband.

She persistently prayed and fasted until she realised recently that her husband was no longer in the grave he was buried in.

READ MORE: By 2045 death will be 'optional' and ageing 'curable' - Genetic engineers

Woman fasted and prayed until dead husband resurrected play

Woman fasted and prayed until dead husband resurrected

 

She said: “My husband developed chest complications that day and our efforts to rush him to hospital did not bear fruits because he died on the way. “We took him to the mortuary and interred him the following day.”

About seven days later, the woman said: “I realized the grave had flattened very fast and I felt deep inside my husband was not in there. I commenced a Novena fast prayer session together with my pastors and a revelation came to me that my husband had left the grave.”

The woman said shortly after the commencement of the fasting and prayer she personally spotted her husband in town some few times but feared he might disappear if she tried to familiarize with him.

She some neighbor confirmed having seen the late husband and “I continued praying and yesterday one of the pastors we were praying with brought him home. Though he looked tired and dizzy so we have not talked. I know there is witchcraft but in this case, I strongly believe it is the works of the creator,”

The obviously joyous woman revealed that things”began happening differently concerning the death of my husband from the day of burial when I feel we buried just something else. When the body was brought home, there was grief and pain but when we were heading to the cemetery, my well of tears dried up and grief left me.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Mob Injustice: Suspected thief burnt alive by angry residents Mob Injustice Suspected thief burnt alive by angry residents
How? 4-year-old- boy in court for kissing 3-year-old classmate How? 4-year-old- boy in court for kissing 3-year-old classmate
Heartbreaking Video: Uniformed police officer assaults woman after demanding to search her bag Heartbreaking Video Uniformed police officer assaults woman after demanding to search her bag
Amazing!!! This 71-year-old woman says she is six months pregnant Amazing!!! This 71-year-old woman says she is six months pregnant
Seriously? Court frees defilement convict, says little girl enjoyed the sex Seriously? Court frees defilement convict, says little girl enjoyed the sex
Video: Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump in refuse bin when he was caught Video Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump in refuse bin when he was caught

Recommended Videos

Sad: Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump in refuse bin Sad Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump in refuse bin
Entertainment Filla: It is getting nasty between A-Plus and Ameyaw Debrah Entertainment Filla It is getting nasty between A-Plus and Ameyaw Debrah
Pulse Filla: Headmaster boasts after phone sex with students Pulse Filla Headmaster boasts after phone sex with students



Top Articles

1 Surprise!!! Cleaner returns Ghs 27,839 she found in airport toiletbullet
2 Embarrassing! Pastor flogged in public for impregnating 10-year-old girlbullet
3 Confusion “I slept with my fiancé’s best friend and he wants to...bullet
4 Betrayal Police wife tells Soldier husband that 2 of his children...bullet
5 Amazing!!! Over 6 million Ghana Cedis found in disabled beggar’s...bullet
6 Directive RCCG members intending to marry must submit their...bullet
7 Fraud Pastor jailed after he took money from people to make...bullet
8 Video Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump in...bullet
9 How? 4-year-old- boy in court for kissing 3-year-old...bullet
10 Disability Isn’t Inability Deaf couple's marriage...bullet

Related Articles

Heartbreaking Video Uniformed police officer assaults woman after demanding to search her bag
Amazing!!! This 71-year-old woman says she is six months pregnant
Seriously? Court frees defilement convict, says little girl enjoyed the sex
Video Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump in refuse bin when he was caught
How? 4-year-old- boy in court for kissing 3-year-old classmate
Surprise!!! Cleaner returns Ghs 27,839 she found in airport toilet
That's Right!!! Drinking bar operator in prison for excessive noise making
Petty! Recharge card thief begs for his life as mob assault intensifies
Drama In Court  “I plead for mercy, I’m the only educated person in my family” – Teacher jailed for defilement
Betrayal Police wife tells Soldier husband that 2 of his children are fathered by his boss

Top Videos

1 Sad Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump in refuse binbullet
2 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
3 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
4 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
5 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim...bullet
6 Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her during a...bullet
7 Homosexuality Ghanaian lesbian says she sleeps with 10 women...bullet
8 Amazing 9-year-old girl born without hands wins best...bullet
9 Interesting Deadly snake removed from company's stovebullet
10 Blasphemy? God and Jesus must be "fools" to watch me...bullet

Filla

Drinking bar operator in prison for excessive noise making
That's Right!!! Drinking bar operator in prison for excessive noise making
Recharge card thief begs for his life as mob assault intensifies
Petty! Recharge card thief begs for his life as mob assault intensifies
Teacher jailed for defilement, says “I plead for mercy"
Drama In Court  “I plead for mercy, I’m the only educated person in my family” – Teacher jailed for defilement
Car dealer bags 6 months imprisonment for receiving stolen vehicle
In Jos Car dealer bags 6 months imprisonment for receiving stolen vehicle