Pastor kills congregant during baptism, says she appeared as a vampire

A Zimbabwean pastor is facing trial after he killed a female congregant during a baptism session last weekend in the country’s Nyaure River in Domboshawa.

The man of God deliberately submerged the congregant in the river for a long time until she died.

When pastor Masimba Chirayi appeared before Harare magistrate's court to face murder charges, he told the court that the deceased, Wendy Thinnamay Masuka appeared to him as a "vampire" and he had no option, but to kill her ostensibly in self-defense.

"In my eyes she was like a vampire possessed by demons, she was violent and I thought she was going to kill people so I kept her submerged in water until I overpowered her,” the pastor is quoted by africanspotlight.com as having said.

The troubled pastor has however been released on a $50 bail and is expected to make his next appearance in court next month for further proceedings.

The case of Pastor Masimba Chirayi is not unprecedented in Zimbabwe. In 2016, two pastors were reportedly arrested and charged with culpable homicide after six youngsters including a 1-year-old died during a baptism session they conducted.