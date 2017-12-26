news

The Birmingham police arrested a 22-year-old pick pocket who was able to steal about 50 phones from people at a Royal Blood concert at Arena Birmingham on November 18.

Alin Marin from Romania was reported by the odditycentral.com as having gone to the concert wearing black and pink women’s swimming suit and a pair of skinny jeans.

READ MORE: Man is jobless because his 19-inch penis cannot fit into companies' uniforms

He then began to steal phones from people in attendance and piling them in the compression suit, little did he know that the police were scattered among the crowd as a result of lessons from previous events.

Alin Marin succeeded in stealing the phones alright, but was arrested shortly after he exited the venue.

Reports say the Birmingham Crown Court charged Marin with theft on Monday 18 December, and he will serve a three-year sentence in jail.

Sergeant Julia Slater of the West Midlands police said “This was organized pickpocketing. Marin went equipped to steal phones and took advantage of revelers enjoying themselves in the standing area.”

READ ALSO: Drug dealer arrested after boarding a police car he mistook for a taxi

Sergeant Julia added that “Many of the phones were taken from front jeans pockets, which people believe is a safer place to carry valuables, but due to the jostling in the mosh pit, they simply didn’t realize they’d been targeted. He slipped phones inside the swimsuit and effectively turned himself into a deposit box for the phones, allowing him to carry tens of phones concealed around his body.”