Home > Filla >

Busted :  Pickpocket steals over 50 phones with the help of women's swimming suit


Busted Pickpocket steals over 50 phones with the help of women's swimming suit

Alin Marin from Romania reportedly went to the concert wearing black and pink women’s swimming suit and a pair of skinny jeans. He then began stealing phones from people in attendance and piling them in the compression suit.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Birmingham police arrested a 22-year-old pick pocket who was able to steal about 50 phones from people at a Royal Blood concert at Arena Birmingham on November 18.

Alin Marin from Romania was reported by the odditycentral.com as having gone to the concert wearing black and pink women’s swimming suit and a pair of skinny jeans.

READ MORE: Man is jobless because his 19-inch penis cannot fit into companies' uniforms

He then began to steal phones from people in attendance and piling them in the compression suit, little did he know that the police were scattered among the crowd as a result of lessons from previous events.

Alin Marin succeeded in stealing the phones alright, but was arrested shortly after he exited the venue.

Image result for Concert

Reports say the Birmingham Crown Court charged Marin with theft on Monday 18 December, and he will serve a three-year sentence in jail.

Sergeant Julia Slater of the West Midlands police said “This was organized pickpocketing. Marin went equipped to steal phones and took advantage of revelers enjoying themselves in the standing area.”

READ ALSO: Drug dealer arrested after boarding a police car he mistook for a taxi

Sergeant Julia added that “Many of the phones were taken from front jeans pockets, which people believe is a safer place to carry valuables, but due to the jostling in the mosh pit, they simply didn’t realize they’d been targeted. He slipped phones inside the swimsuit and effectively turned himself into a deposit box for the phones, allowing him to carry tens of phones concealed around his body.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Interference: Gang robs man of his private car after they caught him having sex in it Interference Gang robs man of his private car after they caught him having sex in it
Fetish: Foul odour gives suspected ritualist away, found with stinking baby corpse Fetish Foul odour gives suspected ritualist away, found with stinking baby corpse
Watch Out: How to avoid changing the venue for your merry making from home to police cells Watch Out How to avoid changing the venue for your merry making from home to police cells
Pulse Opinion: Superstitious Nigerians need to get out of jail created by their minds Pulse Opinion Superstitious Nigerians need to get out of jail created by their minds
31st December 'Craze': Ghanaian watch night services to watch out for on New Year's eve 31st December 'Craze' Ghanaian watch night services to watch out for on New Year's eve
Self Arrest: Drug dealer arrested after boarding a police car he mistook for a taxi Self Arrest Drug dealer arrested after boarding a police car he mistook for a taxi

Recommended Videos

Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being forced to marry 50-year old man Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being forced to marry 50-year old man
Pulse Filla: Top 5 outdoor events of 2017 Pulse Filla Top 5 outdoor events of 2017
Pageantry: Miss Ghana queens share tales suffered from organisers Pageantry Miss Ghana queens share tales suffered from organisers



Top Articles

1 Juju Money Man caught after using his boss for money rituals [Video]bullet
2 Too much Man is jobless because his 19-inch penis cannot fit into...bullet
3 In Malaysia Two students sentenced to death for drugs traffickingbullet
4 Horrific Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughterbullet
5 Self Arrest Drug dealer arrested after boarding a police car he...bullet
6 31st December 'Craze' Ghanaian watch night services to watch...bullet
7 Frustration Woman 'without vagina' considers killing herselfbullet
8 Sad Police officer collapses in court during sessionbullet
9 Public Affection Teenagers dismissed from school for huggingbullet
10 Photos A Facebook slay queen has died mysteriously and...bullet

Related Articles

In Malaysia Two students sentenced to death for drugs trafficking
Too much Man is jobless because his 19-inch penis cannot fit into companies' uniforms
Juju Money Man caught after using his boss for money rituals [Video]
Sad Police officer collapses in court during session
In Court Prisoner remanded after failing to recites Lord's Prayer in exchange for freedom
Horrific Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughter
Public Affection Teenagers dismissed from school for hugging

Top Videos

1 Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being forced to marry 50-year...bullet
2 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
3 Pageantry Miss Ghana queens share tales suffered from organisersbullet
4 Video Rev. Father resurrects a 3-week-old dead manbullet
5 Video I have taste for people like musician EL- Ghanaian gay...bullet
6 "False Prophets" Named Man of God names fake men of God in Ghanabullet
7 Kafui Danku Actress shares 'nude' photobullet
8 Video Female workers forced to slap each other as a...bullet
9 Scary Traditions Weird African traditions that would...bullet
10 'One Corner' Patapaa involved in accident; knocks down...bullet

Filla

CRIMINAL.jpg
In Court Prisoner remanded after failing to recites Lord's Prayer in exchange for freedom
Wet dreams can happen in both male and female.
Nocturnal Emission Ejaculating from your sleep is not actually 'juju'
Tipoff Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being married to 50-year-old man
Extraordinary Determination Woman writes college exam while in labour