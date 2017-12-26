Alin Marin from Romania reportedly went to the concert wearing black and pink women’s swimming suit and a pair of skinny jeans. He then began stealing phones from people in attendance and piling them in the compression suit.
He then began to steal phones from people in attendance and piling them in the compression suit, little did he know that the police were scattered among the crowd as a result of lessons from previous events.
Alin Marin succeeded in stealing the phones alright, but was arrested shortly after he exited the venue.
Sergeant Julia Slater of the West Midlands police said “This was organized pickpocketing. Marin went equipped to steal phones and took advantage of revelers enjoying themselves in the standing area.”
Sergeant Julia added that “Many of the phones were taken from front jeans pockets, which people believe is a safer place to carry valuables, but due to the jostling in the mosh pit, they simply didn’t realize they’d been targeted. He slipped phones inside the swimsuit and effectively turned himself into a deposit box for the phones, allowing him to carry tens of phones concealed around his body.”