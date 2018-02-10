Prophetess says God has directed her to resurrect Ebony

news

A Prophetess is claiming she can resurrect musician Ebony, who died in a car crash Thursday night with two of her friends.

Prophetess Akosua Yeboah said she has been directed by God to resurrect the Dancehall sensation who died a week to her birthday.

“I am pleading with her parents and relations not to put the body in the mortuary. I have prayed to God and he directed me to resurrect her. Several eyes were on her as she blossomed in her music career. God has communicated with me and I have also prayed about it”, she disclosed to Captain Smart on Adom Fm on Friday.

The fatal accident occurred after Ebony's driver tried to swerve a heap of sand in his lane which was being used for road maintenance, ploughing into VIP bus heading to Sunyani from Accra.

A police report on the accident said the bodies of the deceased were conveyed and deposited at Bechem government hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.