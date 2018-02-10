Police release full report on Ebony’s death

news

The police have released a report detailing how Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, aka Ebony, was killed in a motor crash Thursday night.

“On 08/02/2018, at about 23:45 hours, suspect driver Chartey Oko Pinehad, aged 29, was driving Jeep No. AS497-16 from Sunyani to Accra with three occupants on board, whilst suspect driver Mohammed Abubakar aged 48 years, was also driving KIA Grad Bird [VIP] bus with registration No. GT 3232-17 from Accra to Sunyani with a set of passengers on board,” the police said.

According to the police report, “On reaching a section of the road between Nyamebekyere and Nsuta, there was a heap of sand in the lane of the Jeep which was being used for the road maintenance, and the driver in trying to avoid running into the sand, swerved onto the opposite lane and grazed the nearside portion of the bus and plunged into the railings at the edge of the road, killing the three other occupants identified as Francisca Nkansah Kuri aged 27 years, Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng [Ebony], and Lance Corporal Vondee Francis Atsu, aged 29 years.”

“The driver sustained injuries and was rushed to Bechem Government hospital for treatment. The occupants on board the bus escaped unhurt.

“Bodies conveyed and deposited at Bechem government hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy. Accident vehicle impounded at the station. Suspect driver on enquiry bail,” it concluded.

Meanwhile Minister of Tourism, Catherine Afeku, has said the late Dancehall star Ebony will get a befitting burial from the government.

She said this government will do, in consultation with the late singer’s family.

"We will consult with the family to give our Songstress a befitting send-off,” the minister said.

She, also, urged for respect for Ebony’s family in this sorrowful time. She said, “I wish however to caution against the indiscriminate sharing of the accident images and ask that we respect the sanctity and dignity of our dear departed Sister in this very difficult time.