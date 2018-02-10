Home > News > Local >

Police release full report on Ebony’s death


RIP Ebony Police release full report on Ebony’s death

The police have released a report on Ebony's death with details account on how the fatal crash happened.

  • Published:
play Accident scene
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The police have released a report detailing how Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, aka Ebony, was killed in a motor crash Thursday night.

“On 08/02/2018, at about 23:45 hours, suspect driver Chartey Oko Pinehad, aged 29, was driving Jeep No. AS497-16 from Sunyani to Accra with three occupants on board, whilst suspect driver Mohammed Abubakar aged 48 years, was also driving KIA Grad Bird [VIP] bus with registration No. GT 3232-17 from Accra to Sunyani with a set of passengers on board,” the police said.

READ MORE: Efia Odo says she's been awakened by Ebony's death

According to the police report, “On reaching a section of the road between Nyamebekyere and Nsuta, there was a heap of sand in the lane of the Jeep which was being used for the road maintenance, and the driver in trying to avoid running into the sand, swerved onto the opposite lane and grazed the nearside portion of the bus and plunged into the railings at the edge of the road, killing the three other occupants identified as Francisca Nkansah Kuri aged 27 years, Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng [Ebony], and Lance Corporal Vondee Francis Atsu, aged 29 years.”

“The driver sustained injuries and was rushed to Bechem Government hospital for treatment. The occupants on board the bus escaped unhurt.

“Bodies conveyed and deposited at Bechem government hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy. Accident vehicle impounded at the station. Suspect driver on enquiry bail,” it concluded.

Meanwhile  Minister of Tourism, Catherine Afeku, has said the late Dancehall star Ebony will get a befitting burial from the government.

She said this government will do, in consultation with the late singer’s family.

READ MORE: Rev Owusu Bempah told Ebony she’ll be involved in an accident; stopped most of her trips

"We will consult with the family to give our Songstress a befitting send-off,” the minister said.

She, also, urged for respect for Ebony’s family in this sorrowful time. She said, “I wish however to caution against the indiscriminate sharing of the accident images and ask that we respect the sanctity and dignity of our dear departed Sister in this very difficult time.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Kwesi Anning: Toyota cars for police not 'fit for purpose' - security expert Kwesi Anning Toyota cars for police not 'fit for purpose' - security expert
Court-martial: Soldier who died with Ebony to face military court Court-martial Soldier who died with Ebony to face military court
RIP: Police identify other 2 victims in Ebony's fatal crash RIP Police identify other 2 victims in Ebony's fatal crash
Rest in Peace: Ebony's mother weeps Rest in Peace Ebony's mother weeps
Consolation: May the soul of Ebony rest in peace - Bawumia pays tribute Consolation May the soul of Ebony rest in peace - Bawumia pays tribute
Tragedy: 3 kids crashed in car accident at Aburi, one confirmed dead Tragedy 3 kids crashed in car accident at Aburi, one confirmed dead

Recommended Videos

Local News: It is very difficult to live with one wife – Dag Heward Mills Local News It is very difficult to live with one wife – Dag Heward Mills
Local News: Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threat Local News Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threat
Local News: Queen of Belgium in Ghana for a 3-day visit Local News Queen of Belgium in Ghana for a 3-day visit



Top Articles

1 Sanitation Nana Addo didn’t appoint me to be a ‘borla man’ – Sanitation...bullet
2 Rest in Peace Ebony's mother weepsbullet
3 Vim Lady We'll cook for and lick men for them to sugar us - Afia Pokuabullet
4 Mining Licence Ibrahim Mahama is not free yet - Deputy Attorney...bullet
5 Photos Chairman Wontumi spotted cruising around in a Ferraribullet
6 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
7 Tragedy 3 kids crashed in car accident at Aburi, one...bullet
8 Incredible Video Man from Ashaiman converts plastic waste...bullet
9 Condolences Ebony Reigns' 'maame hwe' is my favourite -...bullet
10 Consolation May the soul of Ebony rest in peace -...bullet

Related Articles

Ebony Dead Efia Odo says she's been awakened by Ebony's death
Ebony Dead Rev Owusu Bempah told Ebony she’ll be involved in an accident; stopped most of her trips
Royal Burial Gov’t will give Ebony a befitting burial - Minister of Tourism
Ebony’s Death I have lost my queen – Ebony’s mother
Ebony’s Death Cars involved in fatal crash mangled [Photos] 
Ebony's Death 5 reasons why we loved 'Dancehall diva' Ebony
Ebony Reigns A tribute to a young lady whose only crime was sinning differently
Ebony’s Death This is what Ebony’s father had to say about her death
RIP Ebony Ebony's death too much for me to take - Sarkodie mourns
Rest In Peace Check out the identity of the young lady who died along with Ebony

Top Videos

1 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT, Capital bankbullet
4 Bugs On A Plane British airways warned by Ghana's aviation...bullet
5 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for...bullet
6 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to grow...bullet
7 Dr Bawumia Is Back Bawumia arrives in Ghana from medical leavebullet
8 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be Converted...bullet
9 News On Street Children Stop giving money to street...bullet
10 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet

Local

Ebony
Ebony’s Death I prophesied Ebony had a short life – Prophet Badu Kobi
ASS.jpg
Demo Carpenters hit the streets in protest of high foam prices
Queen of Belgium
Royalty Queen of Belgium in Ghana for a 3-day visit
State of the Nation Address 2018 - President Akufo-Addo
LIVE #SONA2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 - President Akufo-Addo