News students bathed with urine and faeces in the name of initiation

Initiation into schools especially African tertiary institutions has become a norm and mostly organized and supervised by senior students.

Authorities in Mozambique have launched an investigation to unravel the truth or otherwise of reports that first year students of Unizambeze’s agriculture, forestry and engineering faculty were bathed with urine and faeces in the name of being initiated into the school.

Though the unofficial event is known for meting out unacceptable treatment to new entrants, the radical one that happened at Unizambeze has triggered annoyance across the continent.

A senior education official of the in Mozambique, Cardoso Miguel was reported to have condemned the incident.

He was quoted as saying: “The inquiry committee will assess the degree of involvement of each student – some will probably be suspended, and others may be expelled.”

One of the new students who fell victim of the insane treatment, Artemiza Nhantumbo told local TV channel, STV that: “The initiators cut our hair. It was horrific. It was unbearable. They forced human urine and faeces into our mouths. We were bathed with urine and they rubbed our noses with faeces.”

Another student by name, Quiteria Jorge was also quoted as saying that: “They removed our hair because, for them, it was too long. But, we could do nothing. I cried and cried until I got home.”

School authorities across Africa might want to learn from this development and either cancel such events or supervise them in order to ensure that retarded treatments such as the one that allegedly happened in Mozambique are stopped.

