The boy started watching the martial arts champion since he was just one year old. Now, he looks physically fit and too masculine to be called a kid.
The boy’s father was reported to have said that his son started watching the martial arts champion since he was just one year old.
He said Ryusei “Ryuji” Imai then begun to watch Bruce Lee’s nunchaku scene from Game of Death and suddenly TV stations became interested in him and he started featuring on their screens.
He is now popularly known as “Little Bruce Lee” and has appeared on children’s talent TV show, Superkids.
According to odditycentral.com, the youngster’s father said he “gets up at 6 am and trains for an hour and half every morning, before going to school. When he returns, he runs for another hour, and then spends another 2 hours working on his kicks and nunchaku routines. That’s 4.5 hours of training every day.”
