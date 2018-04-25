news

An 8-year-old boy from Nara in Japan has gained an enviable social media fame following his masculine physique acquired from a four and a half hour daily training, just with the aim of imitating Bruce Lee.

The boy’s father was reported to have said that his son started watching the martial arts champion since he was just one year old.

He said Ryusei “Ryuji” Imai then begun to watch Bruce Lee’s nunchaku scene from Game of Death and suddenly TV stations became interested in him and he started featuring on their screens.

He is now popularly known as “Little Bruce Lee” and has appeared on children’s talent TV show, Superkids.

According to odditycentral.com, the youngster’s father said he “gets up at 6 am and trains for an hour and half every morning, before going to school. When he returns, he runs for another hour, and then spends another 2 hours working on his kicks and nunchaku routines. That’s 4.5 hours of training every day.”

The news portal further reported that: “Ryusei Imai currently has over 290,000 followers on Facebook, and around 33,000 on Instagram. He also has his own YouTube channel, where his dad regularly posts videos of him working out and imitating his idol.”

Now, the boy looks physically fit and too masculine to be called a kid.