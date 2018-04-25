Drug dealers nabbed with condoms filled with liquid cocaine

news

Two Brazilians and a Nigerians were arrested by the Indian Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with metal cans containing several pieces of condoms filled with liquid cocaine.

The anti-narcotic agency made the arrest during a swoop on a guest house located in the Paharganj area of central Delhi on April 16 following intelligence.

They are suspected to be part of an international narcotic drug smuggling syndicate, and about 2.6 kilograms of liquid cocaine were found in their possession.

According to reports, the Brazilians were supposed to hand over the packages to their Nigerian accomplice for onward conveyance and sale.

The suspects are believed to be in breach of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and are currently in the grips of security officials assisting in further investigations.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal Director, Madho Singh is quoted as having said: “The trafficking of liquid cocaine concealed in food stuff from South American countries to India is a new modus operandi being adopted by African syndicates to deceive the drug law enforcement officers.”