A woman from Norwich in UK has been banned legally from singing in her own home because neighbours have consciously secured every legal means to silence her, saying she sounds “like a drowning” cat whenever she sings.

The woes of 48-year-old Heather Webb began in 2014 when her neighbours filled anti-social behavior forms and sent them to the local council referring to the woman’s expression of joy as “erratic opera singing”.

According to odditycentral.com, the woman could not restrain herself as she flouted the council’s order on several occasions.

The worried neighbours then went back to the council to complain about her noncompliance, but for unknown reasons no action was taken against Heather Webb.

The woman’s singing attitude must either be involuntary or she is simply recalcitrant. Not even a Criminal Behavior Order issued by a judge in December last year could restrain her from further disturbing her neighbours.

The judge’s order last year was a two-year one which forbade Heather Webb from “engaging in conduct which causes alarm or distress”.

The order explained alarm or distress conduct as “playing music, singing, shouting or creating noise at a volume which can be heard outside of her property”.

However, neighbours have meticulously obtained evidence and presented against her in court to show that she had again breached the order in January 8 and February 7 this year.

One of the neighbours, Paul Burford reportedly used a smart phone to record her singing and disturbing others. He told a magistrate’s court on May 5 that Heather Webb’s “erratic opera singing” occurred at 8.30am on February 7 and sounded “like a drowning cat, to be honest,” odditycentral.com reported.

Another woman who claimed to have been disturbed by Heather Webb was also quoted as having said: “When I first heard it, I took my headphones off and went to the window to make sure that her flat was where the noise was coming from, and it was. It comes from that flat constantly.”

At the end of the May 5 proceedings the court found Heather Webb guilty of breaching the restraining order on January 8 and 9, and February 7 and that reason issued “no bail” warrant for her arrest.

Prior to her conviction, prosecutor, Nicola Pope told the court that Heather Webb could not recollect having sung on January 8, but said she had “gone to great lengths to close her windows and amend things” in the February 7 instance.