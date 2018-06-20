Woman escapes during honeymoon, says husband is not good in bed

Andy Mitchell got married to Meaghan in Mexico which cost him a staggering £30,000, but the woman said she had not had sex with him before the marriage, so did not know that Andy Mitchell was so romantically bad.
Andy Mitchell got married to Meaghan in Mexico which cost him a staggering £30,000, but the woman said she had not had sex with him before the marriage, so did not know that Andy Mitchell was so romantically bad.
Thesun.co.uk quoted Andy as saying: "To be honest, she used me.
"I'm shocked and disgusted. The last time I spoke to her was last night, she started saying he was so much better than me in bed."
Andy who reportedly has a child from a previous marriage said he had gone to get rid of his vasectomy hoping to apparently impregnate Meaghan, but she is gone for good.
READ MORE: Virgin bride hits groom's head with bottle after seeing his “hairy, scary cucumber”
He said: "I was destroyed when I found out. She looked so happy at the wedding."
"I had a vasectomy done, but then Meaghan wanted to have a kid.
"I went and paid £2,000 to get my vasectomy reversed, and now she's b******d off."
The frustrated man has now posted his wedding ring online for sale, saying: "Hi, recently I got married in Mexico on the 23rd of June and this was the wedding set I used while Meaghan Mitchell said her marriage vows."
"However, six days later I found out she started having an affair on her hen night and it carried on for eight weeks through our dream wedding.”
"I'm definitely selling it. Everyone thought it was a joke but I want to sell it today."
READ ALSO: RCCG members intending to marry must submit their genitals for premarital examination
Confirming that she has indeed left her husband to have a fulfilling sex with another man, thesun.co.uk again quoted Meaghan as saying: “We did not have sex on our hen do - it was after the wedding. I didn’t do anything on my hen night.
“We know what we’ve done and take full responsibility. I was young and naive when I first got with him."