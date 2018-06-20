Pulse.com.gh logo
Woman escapes during honeymoon, says husband is not good in bed


A 40-year-old man has put his wedding ring up for sale online after his wife ran away six days after their wedding to have sex a fulfilling with another man who she claims is far better than him in bed.

Andy Mitchell got married to Meaghan in Mexico which cost him a staggering £30,000, but the woman said she had not had sex with him before the marriage, so did not know that Andy Mitchell was so romantically bad.

Thesun.co.uk quoted Andy as saying: "To be honest, she used me.

"I'm shocked and disgusted. The last time I spoke to her was last night, she started saying he was so much better than me in bed."

Andy who reportedly has a child from a previous marriage said he had gone to get rid of his vasectomy hoping to apparently impregnate Meaghan, but she is gone for good.

READ MORE: Virgin bride hits groom's head with bottle after seeing his “hairy, scary cucumber”

He said: "I was destroyed when I found out. She looked so happy at the wedding."

"I had a vasectomy done, but then Meaghan wanted to have a kid.

"I went and paid £2,000 to get my vasectomy reversed, and now she's b******d off."

The frustrated man has now posted his wedding ring online for sale, saying: "Hi, recently I got married in Mexico on the 23rd of June and this was the wedding set I used while Meaghan Mitchell said her marriage vows."

 "However, six days later I found out she started having an affair on her hen night and it carried on for eight weeks through our dream wedding.”

"I'm definitely selling it. Everyone thought it was a joke but I want to sell it today."

READ ALSO: RCCG members intending to marry must submit their genitals for premarital examination

Confirming that she has indeed left her husband to have a fulfilling sex with another man, thesun.co.uk again quoted Meaghan as saying: “We did not have sex on our hen do - it was after the wedding. I didn’t do anything on my hen night.

“We know what we’ve done and take full responsibility. I was young and naive when I first got with him."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

