Home > New Articles >

Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to police


In Kenya Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to police

Mutinda Kilonzo revealed to the court that he was escorted by police officers to the bank where he withdrew an amount of Sh200,000 and paid to them to fulfill his part of the agreement aimed at his release.

  • Published:
Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to police play

Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to police
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A court in Machakos County of Kenya was thrown into a state of shock on Tuesday when a suspect standing trial for robbery demanded a refund of bribe he had paid to the police after an agreement to kill the case.

According to the Daily Nation, Mutinda Kilonzo revealed to the court that he was escorted by police officers to the bank where he withdrew an amount of Sh200,000 and paid to them to fulfill his part of the agreement aimed at his release.

Mutinda Kilonzo is quoted as having told Kithimani Senior Resident Magistrate, Gilbert Shikwe that: “I was escorted from the police station to KCB Matuu branch in a police vehicle and taken back to custody after withdrawing Sh200,000, which was to be shared between the police officers and the complainant to settle the case and get me freed.”

READ MORE: Mother kills baby in attempt to exorcise her

Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to police play

Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to police

 

 To prove that he was telling the truth, the suspect reportedly presented a bank slip to the court indicating that he had indeed withdrawn the money on March 8 at 15:59pm.

Records at the Matuu Police Station gave credence to the suspect’s claim as documents showed that he was arrested on the night of March 7 and booked in under reference number OB3/8/3/2018, at 2am.

The records indicated that on the day of the said bank withdrawal, he was still in police custody.

The suspect emphatically said: “Your honour, now that I have been produced in court, please help me get back the Sh200,000 I gave…because it was meant to secure my freedom.”

Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to police play

Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to police

 

He is being tried together with accomplices, Kelvin Mutunga, Samson Mutavi, Solomon Mutuku and Mwandikwa Sulai for robbing one businessman, Michael Matheka.

READ ALSO: "You must be removed permanently from society" - Court jails Female genitals dealer

Per the charge sheet, the robbers broke into Michael Matheka’s electronic shop on different occasions between November 30, 2017 and February 17 this year, and stole goods valued at Sh350,000.

As if that was not enough, they again broke into the victim’s house and made away with five television sets, six mattresses, one motorcycle, clothes and other household goods, all worth Sh674,500.

Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to police play

Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to police
 

The court ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Matuu to investigate the bribery case.

However, explaining their modus operandi, the charge sheet indicated that Mutinda Kilonzo and his gang spent a whole one week in the victim’s house jubilating, cooking, eating and making away with his belongings during the period.

At night they made away with the belongings, and at dawn they returned to the house to continue their merry making.

They even harvested fish from the victim’s fish pond and prepared sumptuous meals for themselves for a whole week, as if the house was there.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Wakanda Forever 1&2: Nollywood just released a spin-off of the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever 1&2 Nollywood just released a spin-off of the Black Panther sequel
Recipe for Ghanaian flour chips: How to prepare baked flour (pastry) chips Recipe for Ghanaian flour chips How to prepare baked flour (pastry) chips
Techno Camon C9: Techno Camon C9 review: problems, battery life, camera test and more Techno Camon C9 Techno Camon C9 review: problems, battery life, camera test and more
Recipe for Ghana tea bread: How to make Ghana tea bread Recipe for Ghana tea bread How to make Ghana tea bread
Recipe for Ghanaian bofrot: How to make dry crunchy bofrot Recipe for Ghanaian bofrot How to make dry crunchy bofrot
How to write a memo: How to write a memo like a pro How to write a memo How to write a memo like a pro

Recommended Videos

NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER
Africa Connect Kigali Africa Connect Kigali
Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China



Top Articles

1 Recipe for Ghana tea bread How to make Ghana tea breadbullet
2 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why you...bullet
3 Recipe for yam balls How to make spicy yam ballsbullet
4 Common diseases in Ghana Top 10 diseases you should be aware of in...bullet
5 Recipe for Ghanaian bofrot How to make dry crunchy bofrotbullet
6 Beaches with resort Best 10 beaches in Ghana with resortbullet
7 Mutual funds in Ghana Top 5 mutual funds in Ghanabullet
8 Recipes for pizza How to make pizza dough without yeastbullet
9 Margaret Kenyatta Kenya's first lady stuns in a...bullet
10 Top 10 universities in Ghana Top 10 best universities...bullet

Related Articles

Casting Out Evil Spirit Mother kills baby in attempt to exorcise her
2 Life Sentences "You must be removed permanently from society" - Court jails Female genitals dealer
End Of Road Donald Trump and wife mysteriously divorce
Funke Oshonaike Tennis star's tell-all of abuse will inspire but leave you in tears
Yahoo Boys 22 Nigerians arrested for online fraud in Ghana
Jealousy My husband smells my pant whenever I leave home and come back- Wife fumes
Saddening Photos Soldier reveals how he sleeps in the bush
Video Man packs himself in a box like frozen fish to migrate to Europe
Official Porn Boss forgets to hang up conference call, broadcasts sex with female colleague
Scandal Married pastor mistakenly shares photo of him kissing another man

New Articles

How to make soft coconut chin chin
Recipe for coconut chin chin How to make soft coconut chin chin
How to build a simple bookshelf step by step
How to build a bookshelf How to build a simple bookshelf step by step
How to make beaded slippers in Ghana
How to make beaded slippers How to make beaded slippers in Ghana
How to draw a rose step by step for beginners
How to draw a rose How to draw a rose step by step for beginners