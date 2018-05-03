FIFA President suggest two year mini-world cup

news

FIFA President Giannni Infantiono has suggested a two year mini-world Cup which will feature 8 teams.

The final 8 would be the climax will of a Nations League which is part of an ambitious plan to revolutionize international football with an amount of $25 billion in a 12-year cycle.

According to reports Infantino suggested that the new tournament would take place every October and/or November of every odd year starting from 2021.

He said that a “solid and serious” group of investors were willing to spend $25 billion on the competition and a revamped version of the Club World Cup, which would also start in 2021 with 24 teams.

The Confederations Cup, currently staged every four years in a year before the World Cup, would be abolished.

The European football governing UEFA and its counterpart for North and Central America and the Caribbean, CONCACAF, have already set up Nations League contests in their various continents.

The competitions involve all the national teams in their respective regions who are divided into divisions based on their rankings.

There are cases of promotion and relegation between the divisions just like that of domestic club leagues. UEFA’s maiden edition of the Nation’s League will begin in September this year.