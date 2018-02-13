Vegetable beef sauce is a delicate blend of crunchy and juicy bits. Follow this simple recipe for your hot steaming Ghanaian vegetable beef sauce.
How to prepare Ghana vegetable beef sauce
40mins
Main course
Chinese
Sauté
And also improves muscle mass. Half of the fats found in beef are monounsaturated similar to the same heart healthy fats found in olive oil. It is a large source of L-Carnitine which aids in fat metabolism.
Can you believe that beef provides Glutathione? This ‘Master Antioxidant’ has a score of health benefits with research linking to it. Some of which are reducing the risk of chronic diseases, anti-ageing benefits, strengthening the immune system and increasing longevity, among others. Adding beef to your dishes ensures a well-balanced meal.
READ ALSO: How to prepare beef burger
READ ALSO: How to prepare fante fante
4 portions.
The amazingly easy to make Ghana vegetable beef sauce is all you need for comfort food. The foundation of a good beef sauce rests on the quality of your stock. Beef fillets are mostly used for beef sauces to achieve tender meat cuts. You may also add more vegetables such as broccoli to give it an extra chewy sensation.
This incredible mix of crunchy vegetables and succulent meat pairs well with everything. Enjoy it with kenkey, rice, yam, plantain, jollof or even banku. Or you may opt to go Chinese and have yourself some stir-fry by just tossing in cooked noodles or spaghetti. Follow this recipe to experience an amazing vegetable beef sauce. Please don’t forget to share your meal with Pulse Ghana. Good Luck.