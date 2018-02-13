Home > New Articles >

How to prepare Ghana vegetable beef sauce


Recipe for beef sauce How to prepare Ghana vegetable beef sauce

Vegetable beef sauce is a delicate blend of crunchy and juicy bits. Follow this simple recipe for your hot steaming Ghanaian vegetable beef sauce.

  Published:
Recipes for beef sauce: How to prepare Ghana vegetable beef sauce play

Vegetable beef sauce
RECIPE NAME

How to prepare Ghana vegetable beef sauce

COOKING TIME

40mins

RECIPE TYPE

Main course

CUISINE

Chinese

COOKING METHOD

Sauté

Nutrition

Ghana vegetable beef sauce is as tasty as it is healthy. Known as one of the most nutritious foods, beef contains high-quality protein which is imbedded with all the essential amino acids needed.

And also improves muscle mass. Half of the fats found in beef are monounsaturated similar to the same heart healthy fats found in olive oil. It is a large source of L-Carnitine which aids in fat metabolism.

Can you believe that beef provides Glutathione? This ‘Master Antioxidant’ has a score of health benefits with research linking to it. Some of which are reducing the risk of chronic diseases, anti-ageing benefits, strengthening the immune system and increasing longevity, among others. Adding beef to your dishes ensures a well-balanced meal.

INGRIDIENTS

  • 2kgs shredded beef fillet
  • 2 large onions
  • A large bag of bell pepper mix (red, yellow and green)
  • 2 medium sized carrots
  • 1 tsp. ginger paste
  • 1 tsp. finely minced garlic
  • 1 cup beef stock
  • 1 tsp. corn flour
  • 2 packets Taste Aroma stir fry cooking sauce
  • 100ml vegetable oil
  • Seasoning/salt

Instructions

  • Marinate the shredded beef fillet with 2 packets of Taste Aroma stir fry cooking sauce for 5-10mins.
  • Heat a large skillet with oil over medium heat. Add your marinated shredded beef and let it sauté until slightly brown.
  • Add your ginger and garlic. Stir.
  • Mix your corn flour with your beef stock. Add to the sauce pan. Allow to simmer for 15 min.
  • Wash and slice your vegetables into chunks. Add to the simmering beef and stir.
  • Add seasoning and salt to taste. Simmer over low heat for 5 min.
  •  Viola! Your vegetable beef sauce is ready!

Recipe for beef sauce: How to prepare Ghana vegetable beef sauce play

Vegetable beef sauce

 

SERVING SIZE

4 portions.

ABOUT

The amazingly easy to make Ghana vegetable beef sauce is all you need for comfort food.  The foundation of a good beef sauce rests on the quality of your stock. Beef fillets are mostly used for beef sauces to achieve tender meat cuts. You may also add more vegetables such as broccoli to give it an extra chewy sensation.

This incredible mix of crunchy vegetables and succulent meat pairs well with everything. Enjoy it with kenkey, rice, yam, plantain, jollof or even banku. Or you may opt to go Chinese and have yourself some stir-fry by just tossing in cooked noodles or spaghetti. Follow this recipe to experience an amazing vegetable beef sauce. Please don’t forget to share your meal with Pulse Ghana. Good Luck.

