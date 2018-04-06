Home > New Articles >

These are the best 10 nightclubs in Ghana and why they groove


Nightclubs in Ghana These are the best 10 nightclubs in Ghana

It's the weekend already, and there's no excuse not to let off some steam from our busy schedules. So, grab your fav heels/shoes, that sexy dress and let's hit town. Don't worry about your location, we've got you covered with these 10 hottest nightclubs in town.

  • Published:
These are the 10 best nightclubs in Ghana play

Nightlife
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hello there night owls, do you want to know the best nightclub in Accra?  I know how much a good groove makes all the difference in a night. So I put together a nice clean list to make your night out more spectacular.

Nightlife is absolutely a way of life. Yep, it’s not just about stepping out to have fun but you need to be well and truly taken care off. Let’s go over some rules to ensure you have a proper clubbing experience.

Do’s

  • Ladies wear heels, men bring on your good shoes. Most clubs have a strict dress code. Being sent away for improper dressing can start the evening on a bad note.
  • Only bring your essentials (phone, ID, money and lipstick) and make sure they fit in a clutch or purse. A big bag is a no no!
  • Perfumes and colognes are a must! Be prepared to be sweaty after all that dancing. And don’t forget you are sharing personal space.
  • Be courteous to the staff especially the bouncers. Your entry is entirely their decision.

READ ALSO: How to get beach waves hair without heat

Don’ts

  • It’s past midnight, please lose the sunglasses.
  • Ladies, I know those heels make you look sexy but you wouldn’t want to leave the club barefooted, yuck!
  • Drop the cheap scents or at least not too much of it. Clubs are tight unclosed spaces, people need to breathe.

Are you ready to have Accra blow your minds? Grab your dancing shoes and you know the unspoken rule right; never ever spend the whole night in one place.

LIST OF THE BEST 10 NIGHTCLUBS IN GHANA

  • Carbon Nightclub
These are the 10 best nightclubs in Ghana play

Carbon Nightclub

 

Situated in the penthouse of Icon House in Accra, located a floor above the urban grill restaurant. With their eye catching décor, giving the whole atmosphere a surreal experience. Carbon Night is one of the trendiest night places in Accra.

READ ALSO: Youngman caught after disguising himself as a lady a nightclub

  • Plot 7
These are the 10 best nightclubs in Ghana play

Plot 7, Accra

 

This cool nightclub is located in Nyaniba Estates and is considered as one of the best nightclubs in town. Best to get a table reservation in advance to avoid all that hassle at the gate.

  • Firefly
These are the 10 best nightclubs in Ghana play

Firefly Lounge, Accra

 

The perfect place for some mid-week stress out. As one of the best nightclubs in Ghana, firefly is sure to add a new twist to your Wednesday night out.

  • Twist Nightclub
These are the 10 best nightclubs in Ghana play

Twist, Accra

 

Ghana’s longest existing nightclub which still demands an appearance, Twist definitely has a spot at the best 10 nightclubs in Ghana. Still got the mad hype, long queues and slay queens. This is the place to be on a Saturday night to get noticed.

READ ALSO: Best 10 beaches in Ghana with resort

  • Champs Sports bar
These are the 10 best nightclubs in Ghana play

Champs Sports Bar

 

Fridays is the busiest for Champs. They start the weekend with karaoke which runs into the night as popular DJ’s take up the wheel. Go dancing into the wee hours of dawn at Ghana’s best nightclub.

  • AftaWerk
These are the 10 best nightclubs in Ghana play

AftaWerk (D'Jango Bar)

 

Formerly known as Rockstone’s Office, it is one of the best nightclubs you can find in Ghana. Located in Accra’s trendy neighborhood, Cantoments. It is popular for its corporate and lush crowd. Looking to revamp your business contact list? Be here.

  • Club Onyx
These are the 10 best nightclubs in Ghana play

Club Onyx, Accra

 

The newest and hottest nightclub in Accra and one of the best in Ghana. Club Onyx is the place to be and get noticed on a Saturday night. New memories, new friends, new experiences. Who doesn’t love a new place?

READ ALSO: Does botcho cream have any side effects?

  • Shisha lounge
These are the 10 best nightclubs in Ghana play

Shisha Lounge, Accra

 

As one of the best nightclubs located in Osu, its famous for a wide selection of shisha flavors. Including good food and great cocktails.

  • Duplex Nightclub
These are the 10 best nightclubs in Ghana play

Duplex Lounge, Accra

 

Duplex club is one of the longest existing clubs which has earned a place on the best 10 nightclubs in Ghana. Still providing clubbers a good time on the dance floor.

  • Hotgossip Nightclub
These are the 10 best nightclubs in Ghana play

HotGossip Nightclub, Accra

 

Great place for playing snooker whilst admiring stripers, Hotgossip known as one of the hottest night places in Accra is locate in Osu. A few 100 meters from the Shisha lounge, it definitely pulls its own crowd.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Under-resourced? Ghana Police use catapult to catch thief who hid up a tree Under-resourced? Ghana Police use catapult to catch thief who hid up a tree
Gathoni Wamuchomba: Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP Gathoni Wamuchomba Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP
Top 10 exports from Ghana: These are the top 10 products exported from Ghana Top 10 exports from Ghana These are the top 10 products exported from Ghana
Fatima Dangote: Dangote’s daughter and her husband on an exotic island for their honeymoon Fatima Dangote Dangote’s daughter and her husband on an exotic island for their honeymoon
How to create an app: How to create an app without coding How to create an app How to create an app without coding
How to create beach waves: How to get beach waves hair without heat How to create beach waves How to get beach waves hair without heat

Recommended Videos

NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER
Africa Connect Kigali Africa Connect Kigali
Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China



Top Articles

1 How to apply for CEPS in Ghanabullet
2 Gathoni Wamuchomba Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MPbullet
3 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
4 Recipe for coconut chin chin How to make soft coconut chin chinbullet
5 Mutual funds in Ghana Top 5 mutual funds in Ghanabullet
6 Smartphones in Ghana Top 10 smartphones in Ghanabullet
7 Recipes for Ghanaian okro soup How to prepare Ghanaian okro...bullet
8 Ahonya Review How fast and effective is ahonya delivery?bullet
9 Cities in Ghana 10 best cities in Ghana by populationbullet
10 How to write a memo How to write a memo like a probullet

New Articles

How to make shito with meat
Recipe for Ghana shito How to make shito with meat
Alvaro Morata Chelsea striker relaxes with pregnant wife in Dubai
5 foods that cause bad breath you didn’t know of
Pulse Foods 5 foods that cause bad breath you didn’t know of
Angry man kills sex doll, dumps the body in a bush
You Are Too Dry Angry man kills sex doll, dumps the body in a bush