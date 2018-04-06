news

Hello there night owls, do you want to know the best nightclub in Accra? I know how much a good groove makes all the difference in a night. So I put together a nice clean list to make your night out more spectacular.

Nightlife is absolutely a way of life. Yep, it’s not just about stepping out to have fun but you need to be well and truly taken care off. Let’s go over some rules to ensure you have a proper clubbing experience.

Do’s

Ladies wear heels, men bring on your good shoes. Most clubs have a strict dress code. Being sent away for improper dressing can start the evening on a bad note.

Only bring your essentials (phone, ID, money and lipstick) and make sure they fit in a clutch or purse. A big bag is a no no!

Perfumes and colognes are a must! Be prepared to be sweaty after all that dancing. And don’t forget you are sharing personal space.

Be courteous to the staff especially the bouncers. Your entry is entirely their decision.

Don’ts

It’s past midnight, please lose the sunglasses.

Ladies, I know those heels make you look sexy but you wouldn’t want to leave the club barefooted, yuck!

Drop the cheap scents or at least not too much of it. Clubs are tight unclosed spaces, people need to breathe.

Are you ready to have Accra blow your minds? Grab your dancing shoes and you know the unspoken rule right; never ever spend the whole night in one place.

LIST OF THE BEST 10 NIGHTCLUBS IN GHANA

Carbon Nightclub

Situated in the penthouse of Icon House in Accra, located a floor above the urban grill restaurant. With their eye catching décor, giving the whole atmosphere a surreal experience. Carbon Night is one of the trendiest night places in Accra.

Plot 7

This cool nightclub is located in Nyaniba Estates and is considered as one of the best nightclubs in town. Best to get a table reservation in advance to avoid all that hassle at the gate.

Firefly

The perfect place for some mid-week stress out. As one of the best nightclubs in Ghana, firefly is sure to add a new twist to your Wednesday night out.

Twist Nightclub

Ghana’s longest existing nightclub which still demands an appearance, Twist definitely has a spot at the best 10 nightclubs in Ghana. Still got the mad hype, long queues and slay queens. This is the place to be on a Saturday night to get noticed.

Champs Sports bar

Fridays is the busiest for Champs. They start the weekend with karaoke which runs into the night as popular DJ’s take up the wheel. Go dancing into the wee hours of dawn at Ghana’s best nightclub.

AftaWerk

Formerly known as Rockstone’s Office, it is one of the best nightclubs you can find in Ghana. Located in Accra’s trendy neighborhood, Cantoments. It is popular for its corporate and lush crowd. Looking to revamp your business contact list? Be here.

Club Onyx

The newest and hottest nightclub in Accra and one of the best in Ghana. Club Onyx is the place to be and get noticed on a Saturday night. New memories, new friends, new experiences. Who doesn’t love a new place?

Shisha lounge

As one of the best nightclubs located in Osu, its famous for a wide selection of shisha flavors. Including good food and great cocktails.

Duplex Nightclub

Duplex club is one of the longest existing clubs which has earned a place on the best 10 nightclubs in Ghana. Still providing clubbers a good time on the dance floor.

Hotgossip Nightclub

Great place for playing snooker whilst admiring stripers, Hotgossip known as one of the hottest night places in Accra is locate in Osu. A few 100 meters from the Shisha lounge, it definitely pulls its own crowd.