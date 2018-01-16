news

Tea tree oil

The essential oil derived from tea tree leaves has been shown in several labs and animal studies to act as an antifungal against yeast.

Some women report that they get yeast infection relief from inserting a tampon doused in tea tree oil at night. Try this with caution since the vagina is very sensitive. If you find this home remedy uncomfortable, discontinue it immediately.

Probiotics

Many yogurts contain the same type of probiotics that keep the vagina healthy. In a recent Italian study, women with chronic yeast infections who placed a probiotic tablet directly in the vagina (once a night for 7 nights, then every 3 nights for 3 weeks, and then once a week) saw their rates of yeast infection drop by 87%.

Organic cranberries

Cranberries are not just for bladder infections, they can also be used to help with yeast infections. You can also drink the juice, unsweetened, to help boost healthy pH balance in the vagina. This helps fight off fungal infection.

