Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

Many yogurts contain probiotics that keeps the vagina healthy


Health Tips Natural remedies to treat vaginal infections

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Panties play

Panties
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Tea tree oil

The essential oil derived from tea tree leaves has been shown in several labs and animal studies to act as an antifungal against yeast.

Some women report that they get yeast infection relief from inserting a tampon doused in tea tree oil at night. Try this with caution since the vagina is very sensitive. If you find this home remedy uncomfortable, discontinue it immediately.

READ ALSO: Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruff

  • Probiotics

Many yogurts contain the same type of probiotics that keep the vagina healthy. In a recent Italian study, women with chronic yeast infections who placed a probiotic tablet directly in the vagina (once a night for 7 nights, then every 3 nights for 3 weeks, and then once a week) saw their rates of yeast infection drop by 87%.

READ ALSO: Try these amazing avocado face mask recipes at home

  • Organic cranberries

Cranberries are not just for bladder infections, they can also be used to help with yeast infections. You can also drink the juice, unsweetened, to help boost healthy pH balance in the vagina. This helps fight off fungal infection.

Source:homeremedies9.com

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beauty Tips: Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruff Beauty Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruff
Beauty Tips: Try these amazing avocado face mask recipes at home Beauty Tips Try these amazing avocado face mask recipes at home
Natural Remedy: 4 simple tips to get a curvy body Natural Remedy 4 simple tips to get a curvy body
Beauty Tips: How to nourish your skin with mango face mask Beauty Tips How to nourish your skin with mango face mask
Pulse Style: It's true, Delay’s hair has a life of its own Pulse Style It's true, Delay’s hair has a life of its own
Sperm Bank: 7 inexpensive ways to boost your sperm Sperm Bank 7 inexpensive ways to boost your sperm

Recommended Videos

Hair Growth: Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattan Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattan
Healthy living: 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of yourself Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of yourself
2018: 9 practical new year resolutions 2018 9 practical new year resolutions



Top Articles

1 Home Remedy 5 simple ways to get rid of bed bugsbullet
2 Fertility Tips 5 herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet
3 Beard Gang 5 reasons every guy should grow beardbullet
4 Forever Young 6 foods that fight wrinkles and premature agingbullet
5 Beauty Tips 4 reasons why you should apply lemon on your facebullet
6 Pulse Style It's true, Delay’s hair has a life of its ownbullet
7 Sperm Bank 7 inexpensive ways to boost your spermbullet
8 Beauty Tips How to nourish your skin with mango face maskbullet
9 Natural Remedy How to stop snoring so your partner can...bullet
10 Pregnancy Talk 5 ways to increase your chances of...bullet

Related Articles

Sperm Bank 7 inexpensive ways to boost your sperm
Beauty Tips 4 reasons men like women with long hair
Pregnancy Talk 5 ways to increase your chances of conceiving twins
Beauty Tips Try these amazing avocado face mask recipes at home
Beard Gang 5 reasons every guy should grow beard
Beauty Tips 3 grooming habits of rich Ghanaian men
Natural Remedy 4 simple tips to get a curvy body
Beauty Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruff

Top Videos

1 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
2 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
3 2018 9 practical new year resolutionsbullet
4 Food 6 very poor food combinations we don't want to see in 2018bullet
5 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of...bullet
6 Health Gross reasons why you should finally stop biting your nailsbullet
7 Breast Cancer Awareness A healthy breast makes a happy homebullet
8 Health 6 reasons why you should swap your workout with...bullet

Beauty & Health

atta.jpg
Miss Tourism Ghana 2016 Geraldine Atta Sappor in Malaysia representing Ghana at Miss Tourism World
Sarkodie and Stonebwoy
Beauty Tips 3 grooming habits of rich Ghanaian men
LONG.jpg
Beauty Tips 4 reasons men like women with long hair
Weight Management 7 simple ways to get rid of man boobs