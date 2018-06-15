Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

4 foods that will help you gain weight


Beauty Tips 4 foods that will help you gain weight

Here are 4 foods that can help you gain weight the healthy way.

  • Published:
Avocado and wheat bread play

Avocado and wheat bread
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gaining weight can be tedious as losing weight. You have to follow a diet to build some muscles.

Here are 4 of the best foods to help you gain weight or add muscle, the healthy way.

  • Avocado

Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fatty acids plus they have vitamin K, potassium, and fiber. One avocado has more than 200 calories so it's a good way to add extra calories without sacrificing good nutrition.

Add avocado slices to your sandwiches or make guacamole and serve with baked tortilla chips. You can also add guacamole to soft shell tacos or burritos.

READ ALSO: 5 benefits of drinking honey lemon water

  • Granola

Make your own granola with any combination of dry whole grain cereals, nuts, seeds and dried fruits. Store your granola in an airtight container and serve it for breakfast. Pack some granola into small plastic containers that you can take with you on a busy day. For more flavor and calories, you can add chocolate chunks or peanut butter chips.

  • Salmon and Oily Fish

Like red meat, salmon and oily fish are excellent sources of protein and important healthy fats.

Out of all the nutrients that salmon and oily fish provide, omega-3 fatty acids are among the most significant and well known.

Omega-3 fatty acids are very important, providing numerous benefits for your health and also fighting disease.

Just one 6-ounce (170-gram) fillet of salmon provides around 350 calories and 4 grams of omega-3 fats. It also provides 34 grams of high-quality protein, helping you build muscle or gain weight.

READ ALSO: 5 reasons you should start using rice water for your face

  • Whole-Grain Bread

Whole-grain loaves of bread are another good carb source to help you gain weight.

You can make some very simple, high-calorie and well-balanced meals by combining bread with protein sources such as eggs, meat, and cheese.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beauty Tips: 5 eyeliner tricks that would every woman needs to know Beauty Tips 5 eyeliner tricks that would every woman needs to know
Unbelievable: Eyeliner pencil sinks inside Lady’s eye while applying makeup in a car Unbelievable Eyeliner pencil sinks inside Lady’s eye while applying makeup in a car
Beauty Tips: Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter Cut Crease tutorial for black Women  Beauty Tips Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter Cut Crease tutorial for black Women 
Beauty Tips: 5 reasons you should start using rice water for your face Beauty Tips 5 reasons you should start using rice water for your face
Beauty Tips: 5 benefits of drinking honey lemon water Beauty Tips 5 benefits of drinking honey lemon water
Health Tips: 5 birth control mistakes you have to avoid Health Tips 5 birth control mistakes you have to avoid

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Tips: Reasons why your breath smells bad Lifestyle Tips Reasons why your breath smells bad
Health Concerns: Government panics as HIV infections increase by 21% Health Concerns Government panics as HIV infections increase by 21%
Beauty Academy: The tutorial on how to do a complete make-up Beauty Academy The tutorial on how to do a complete make-up



Top Articles

1 Beauty Tips 5 reasons you should start using rice water for your facebullet
2 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
3 Unbelievable Eyeliner pencil sinks inside Lady’s eye while applying...bullet
4 Beauty Tips Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter Cut Crease...bullet
5 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
6 Health Tips 5 foods that promote good night sleepbullet
7 Beauty Tips 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on...bullet
8 Beauty Tips 5 eyeliner tricks that would every woman needs...bullet
9 Home Remedies 5 natural ways to fight bad mouth odorbullet
10 Life Hacks 6 things you do that could shorten your...bullet

Related Articles

Beauty Tips Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter Cut Crease tutorial for black Women 
Beauty Tips 5 benefits of drinking honey lemon water
Photos Check out this amazing makeup transformation of a 96-year-old woman
Beauty Tips 5 reasons you should start using rice water for your face
Health Tips 5 reasons why your breath smells bad
Unbelievable Eyeliner pencil sinks inside Lady’s eye while applying makeup in a car
Beauty Tips 5 eyeliner tricks that would every woman needs to know

Top Videos

1 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
2 Beauty Tip Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter Cut Crease tutorialbullet
3 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
4 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
5 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of...bullet
6 Food 6 very poor food combinations we don't want to see in 2018bullet
7 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
8 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color...bullet
9 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
10 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet

Beauty & Health

Beauty Tips 5 scary facts about cosmetics you should know 
Jessica Larny
Beauty Tips Try these coconut face mask recipes for glowing skin
Bad breath
Health Tips 5 reasons why your breath smells bad
Check out these amazing makeup transformation of a 96-year-old woman
Photos Check out this amazing makeup transformation of a 96-year-old woman