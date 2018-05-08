4 quick ways to grow your eyebrows naturally

news

Well groomed eyebrows define our face. Growing your hair can be excruciatingly long one at that.

For effective and quick results, use the following kitchen ingredients.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil contains vitamin E and iron that promote healthy and thick eyebrows. It can also help make your eyebrows darker.

Method

Put a few drops of warm coconut oil on your fingertips and apply it on your eyebrows.

Massage gently for a few minutes to boost blood circulation.

Leave it on overnight.

The next morning, rinse it off with warm water.

Do this daily for 1 to 2 months to notice changes in the thickness of your eyebrows.

Olive oil

Being rich in vitamin E, olive oil can help your eyebrow hair grow faster and thicker. It will also help keep it dark-hued.

Method

Massage your eyebrows with warm olive oil for 5 minutes before going to bed. Leave it on overnight, then rinse it off with warm water the next morning.

Alternatively, prepare a mixture with 1/2 teaspoon of olive oil and a few drops of honey. Apply it on your eyebrows and massage for a few minutes. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then wash it off with warm water.

Follow either of these remedies once daily until you get the desired results.

Onion juice

Onion juice helps improve hair growth by boosting the level of an antioxidant enzyme catalase. This enzyme helps decompose hydrogen peroxide, optimizing the hair growth cycle.

Method

Grind 1 small onion and extract the juice.

Massage this juice into the eyebrows for about 5 minutes.

Allow it to dry on its own and then wash it off with a mild cleanser and cold water.

Follow this treatment once daily for several weeks.

Egg yolk

The hair of the eyebrows is made up of keratin protein, and egg is a great source of protein. Thus, it can help improve the health of your hair.

Method

Break 1 egg and separate the yolk from the white part.

Beat the yolk until you get a thick, creamy consistency.

Apply it on each of your brows with a cotton swab.

Leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

Use this protein treatment once or twice a week until you are satisfied with the result.