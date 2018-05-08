Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

4 quick ways to grow your eyebrows naturally


Beauty Tips 4 quick ways to grow your eyebrows naturally

Thick, well-shaped eyebrows can enhance your look, while thin and sparse eyebrows can make you look older and dull.

  • Published:
Habiba Sinare play

Habiba Sinare
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Well groomed eyebrows define our face. Growing your hair can be excruciatingly long one at that.

For effective and quick results, use the following kitchen ingredients.

  • Coconut oil

Coconut oil contains vitamin E and iron that promote healthy and thick eyebrows. It can also help make your eyebrows darker.

Method

Put a few drops of warm coconut oil on your fingertips and apply it on your eyebrows.

Massage gently for a few minutes to boost blood circulation.

Leave it on overnight.

The next morning, rinse it off with warm water.

Do this daily for 1 to 2 months to notice changes in the thickness of your eyebrows.

READ ALSO:4 kitchen ingredients for removing makeup

  • Olive oil

Being rich in vitamin E, olive oil can help your eyebrow hair grow faster and thicker. It will also help keep it dark-hued.

Method

Massage your eyebrows with warm olive oil for 5 minutes before going to bed. Leave it on overnight, then rinse it off with warm water the next morning.

Alternatively, prepare a mixture with 1/2 teaspoon of olive oil and a few drops of honey. Apply it on your eyebrows and massage for a few minutes. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then wash it off with warm water.

Follow either of these remedies once daily until you get the desired results.

  • Onion juice

Onion juice helps improve hair growth by boosting the level of an antioxidant enzyme catalase. This enzyme helps decompose hydrogen peroxide, optimizing the hair growth cycle.

Method

Grind 1 small onion and extract the juice.

Massage this juice into the eyebrows for about 5 minutes.

Allow it to dry on its own and then wash it off with a mild cleanser and cold water.

Follow this treatment once daily for several weeks.

READ ALSO: 6 tips for wearing dark lipstick like a pro

  • Egg yolk

The hair of the eyebrows is made up of keratin protein, and egg is a great source of protein. Thus, it can help improve the health of your hair.

Method

Break 1 egg and separate the yolk from the white part.

Beat the yolk until you get a thick, creamy consistency.

Apply it on each of your brows with a cotton swab.

Leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

Use this protein treatment once or twice a week until you are satisfied with the result.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beauty Tips: 5 simple ways to remove scars at home Beauty Tips 5 simple ways to remove scars at home
Skin Care Product: Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter product to buy on Mother's day Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter product to buy on Mother's day
Beauty Tips: 4 kitchen ingredients for removing makeup Beauty Tips 4 kitchen ingredients for removing makeup
Beauty Tips: 4 home remedies to treat wrinkles around the mouth Beauty Tips 4 home remedies to treat wrinkles around the mouth
Beauty Tips: 6 tips for wearing dark lipstick like a pro Beauty Tips 6 tips for wearing dark lipstick like a pro
Health Tips: 5 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore Health Tips 5 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore

Recommended Videos

Beauty Academy: How to apply classy eye shadow by yourself Beauty Academy How to apply classy eye shadow by yourself
Lifestyle Tips: 5 relationship tips that are actually terrible Lifestyle Tips 5 relationship tips that are actually terrible
Beauty Academy: This is how to apply glitter lipstick like a professional Beauty Academy This is how to apply glitter lipstick like a professional



Top Articles

1 Beauty Tips 5 simple ways to remove scars at homebullet
2 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
3 Fertility Tips 5 herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet
4 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
5 Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles fasterbullet
6 World's Kidney Day 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys you...bullet
7 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter product...bullet
8 Beauty Tips 4 natural ways get soft palmsbullet
9 Beauty Tips These 5 foods will completely change your...bullet
10 Beauty Tips 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skinbullet

Related Articles

Beauty Tips 5 simple ways to remove scars at home
Beauty Tips 4 reasons why you need to apply avocado oil on your skin
Health Tips 5 side effects of wearing contact lenses for too long
Health Tips 5 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore
Miss Universe Ghana 2017 Ruth Quashie enstooled Nkosuohemaa in the Central Region
Beauty Tips 4 home remedies to treat wrinkles around the mouth
Beauty Tips 4 kitchen ingredients for removing makeup
Getting down to the Roots What Community Health Care has to offer Ghana

Top Videos

1 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
2 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
3 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
4 Health Tips 7 simple ways to beat your sugar cravingsbullet
5 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
6 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet
7 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
8 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care...bullet
9 Breast Cancer Awareness A healthy breast makes a happy homebullet
10 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet

Beauty & Health

Asthma
Health Tips 4 home remedies for asthma that could reduce the symptoms of the condition
Getting down to the Roots What Community Health Care has to offer Ghana
Long chain Effects of bureaucracy in health care
Self tanning lotion
Beauty Tips How to make your own tanning lotion in 5 simple steps