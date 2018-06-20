news

Rashes or skin allergies are triggered by underlying fungal, bacterial, or viral infections. If you have a rash that persists, you should consult a doctor. Some rashes come out of nowhere while others take several days to form on your skin.

How long does it take for a rash to go away? Well, it depends on a few factors including these natural remedies we will be sharing with you.

5 best home remedies for skin rashes.

1. Neem Leaves

Neem leaves contain antioxidants that prevent aging and revitalize skin cells.

Boil some neem leaves, strain the solution and allow it to cool. Place a cotton ball soaked in the solution over the affected area for at least 10 minutes. Alternatively, you can use neem leaf extract, soap, cream or other neem products.

2. Aloe Vera

Thanks to its antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory and emollient properties, aloe vera is excellent for treating a number of skin ailments including rashes as also soothing the skin.

If fresh aloe vera gel, which is ideal for the purpose is not available, you can buy aloe vera gel or extract.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar

Raw and organic apple cider vinegar is a common home remedy to treat skin rashes and ease itching. Its acetic acid content helps counter skin infections or skin allergy that could be causing or aggravating the problem.

Place a cotton ball dipped in apple cider vinegar over the affected area.

4. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is proven to exhibit strong anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antimicrobial activities. Take a little coconut oil in your palm and apply gently to the affected areas.

5. Breast Milk

Breast milk moisturizes the skin and also protects it from further infections. Take a few drops of breast milk and apply it to the rashes on your baby’s skin.