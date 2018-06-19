Pulse.com.gh logo
How to use papaya to remove unwanted hair


Get rid of unwanted hair and prevent it from growing back with this home remedy.

  • Published:
Raw papaya play

Raw papaya
Raw papaya contains a potent enzyme known as papin. Papin works on getting rid of unwanted hair by weakening the follicles of hair and prevents its re-growth when used regularly.

Apart from the properties of raw papaya, turmeric is also a great way to get rid of unwanted hair and helps prevent any infections due to its antibacterial effect

It's a beautiful exfoliating substance that will get rid of body hair as it provides nutrients to your skin.

Ingredients

Raw papaya

Turmeric powder

Gram flour

Aloe vera

Mustard oil

Peppermint oil

Moisturizing cream

Method

Crush half a cup of papaya into a thick pulp, and mix half a tablespoon each of gram flour and turmeric powder. Add in two tablespoons of mustard oil, four tablespoons of aloe vera (gel or raw), and a couple of drops of peppermint oil.

Apply the mixture to your skin, and let it dry. After about 20 minutes (15 for those with sensitive skin), rinse it off with warm water. This will help to lighten your body hair and prevent the hair follicles from re-growing.

After your skin has dried, use a natural moisturizing cream to reduce dryness and protect the skin.

