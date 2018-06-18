Pulse.com.gh logo
3 home remedies for vaginal thrush


Vaginal thrush is a common condition caused by a yeast infection in the vagina and surrounding area.

The infection is usually Candida albicans but is also known as candida or vulvovaginal candidiasis.

Candida lives harmlessly on the skin, in the mouth, gut, and vagina and is normally kept under control by harmless bacteria.

But sometimes conditions change and the yeast increases rapidly, causing symptoms of discharge and irritation.

  • Coconut Oil

Coconut oil stands out as a natural remedy for vaginal thrush. It has effective antifungal properties that can kill the fungi responsible for yeast infections.

A 2007 study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food analyzed the effectiveness of coconut oil against a range of fungal organisms and found that the oil’s medium-chain fats were effective at killing 52 types of Candida species.

Directly apply extra-virgin coconut oil topically on the affected area, 2 or 3 times a day until you see improvement.

You can also include it in your daily diet. Start with 1 teaspoon of extra-virgin coconut oil daily and gradually increase the dosage to up to 3 tablespoons per day.

  • Apple Cider Vinegar

The natural enzymes in apple cider vinegar help regulate the pH of the vagina, which in turn helps prevent yeast growth.

Additionally, it is known to boost immunity and good bacteria in the gut and vagina, which helps in preventing as well as treating vaginal thrush.

Plus, apple cider vinegar has malic acid containing antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal properties.

Add 3 tablespoons of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar to 2 cups of warm water. Use this solution to wash the vaginal area, 2 times a day until you notice an improvement in your condition.

  • Aloe Vera

Aloe vera contains vitamins, enzymes and amino acids that help inhibit the growth of candida. It also has anti-inflammatory, anti-irritating and antifungal properties that help control and treat vaginal thrush.

A 2012 study published Mycoses journal found that aloe vera fresh leaves plant extract can help reduce the growth and germ tube formation of Candida albicans.

Prepare aloe vera juice by blending together 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel and 1 cup of orange juice or just plain water. Drink this aloe vera juice once daily for a few days.

