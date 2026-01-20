Advertisement

4 Kade SHS students fined GH¢3,800 each for assaulting teacher or face jail sentence

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 18:31 - 20 January 2026
4 Kade SHS students fined GH¢3,800 each for assaulting a teacher following a viral video of the attack, failure to pay could lead to jail.
The Kade Magistrate Court, presided over by His Worship George Davis Ofori, has fined four youths GH¢3,800 each for assaulting a teacher at Kade Senior High Technical School.

The court specified that GH¢1,800 of each fine is payable to the court, while GH¢2,000 is to be paid as compensation to the victim. It further ruled that failure to pay the total fine will result in a six-month prison sentence.

The case stems from a viral video showing six students attacking a teacher, slapping, heckling, and hitting him multiple times at night.

Following investigations, five suspects were arrested by the police from various hideouts and arraigned before the Kade District Court on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

The accused — Felix Nana Danquah, Isaac 'Dubai' Okai, Edward 'Missed Call' Baah, Maxwell 'Ozil' Kwasi Antwi, and Richmond 'Star Boy' Yeboah — were charged with conspiracy to commit crime, to wit assault, and assault.

They pleaded guilty, leading to their conviction based on their own pleas.

Background of the assault

As reported by TV3, the case dates back to October 5, 2025, when Michael Quayson was ambushed and brutally assaulted between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. while returning to his home.

Kade SHS Attack: GES condemns students’ assault on teacher, vows punitive actions

According to his family, Quayson was attacked by a group of eight individuals, including current and former students of Kade SHTS, when he stopped near his residence.

While the group fled when relatives rushed to the scene, a video of the attack later went viral on social media. Initial reports suggest that the teacher was targeted for his “strict discipline” on campus and his vigilance during the recent WASSCE examinations.

Prior to these recent arrests, only one student had been apprehended and was subsequently granted bail, a development that sparked concern among teachers in the Kwaebibirem Municipality regarding their safety.

Meanwhile, the Quayson family, supported by teacher unions called upon the government, the Ministry of Education, and the Ghana Police Service to institute firm protective measures for educators.

They emphasise that the prosecution of these five suspects is a necessary step toward justice and the prevention of escalating violence against teachers in the country.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the convictions in an official statement, reiterating the importance of accountability in such violent incidents.

