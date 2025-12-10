Kade SHS Attack: GES condemns students’ assault on teacher, vows punitive actions
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has strongly condemned the assault of Michael Quayson, a teacher at Kade Senior High Technical School, by some past students of the institution.
A viral video capturing the incident shows about six (6) students attacking the teacher, slapping, heckling, and hitting him multiple times at night.
The footage has sparked widespread outrage, with teacher unions, including the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), calling for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.
In a statement dated 10 December 2025 and signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations at GES, the service confirmed that investigations are ongoing.
The statement disclosed that a preliminary report indicates the assault occurred on 5 October 2025, with the students allegedly attacking the teacher because he had been strict during the invigilation of the Christian Religious Studies WASSCE 2025 paper.
The statement further noted:
The issue was not reported to the school authority nor GES Management until the video recording of the assault circulated on social media. Since then, Management has taken over the issue and investigations are currently ongoing.
It added:
Management condemns the assault in the strongest terms as such behaviour is unacceptable, unlawful, and a direct affront to the dignity of the teaching profession.
GES also pledged punitive measures against the students, stating:
The students shall face the appropriate sanctions provided by law and GES regulations to ensure justice is duly served.
The service assured teachers nationwide of its full support in upholding discipline and examination integrity, while urging all students to respect authority and maintain proper conduct in schools.
