Advertisement

Kade SHS Attack: GES condemns students’ assault on teacher, vows punitive actions

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:58 - 10 December 2025
Kade SHS Attack: GES condemns students’ assault on teacher, vows punitive actions
Advertisement

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has strongly condemned the assault of Michael Quayson, a teacher at Kade Senior High Technical School, by some past students of the institution.

Advertisement

A viral video capturing the incident shows about six (6) students attacking the teacher, slapping, heckling, and hitting him multiple times at night.

The footage has sparked widespread outrage, with teacher unions, including the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), calling for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

ALSO READ: Minority demands immediate withdrawal of letter declaring Kpandai seat vacant

Arrest
Advertisement

In a statement dated 10 December 2025 and signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations at GES, the service confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

The statement disclosed that a preliminary report indicates the assault occurred on 5 October 2025, with the students allegedly attacking the teacher because he had been strict during the invigilation of the Christian Religious Studies WASSCE 2025 paper.

The statement further noted:

The issue was not reported to the school authority nor GES Management until the video recording of the assault circulated on social media. Since then, Management has taken over the issue and investigations are currently ongoing.

ALSO READ: ECOWAS declares regional state of emergency amid surge of coups in West Africa

Advertisement
GES

It added:

Management condemns the assault in the strongest terms as such behaviour is unacceptable, unlawful, and a direct affront to the dignity of the teaching profession.

GES also pledged punitive measures against the students, stating:

The students shall face the appropriate sanctions provided by law and GES regulations to ensure justice is duly served.
Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sam Okudzeto backs calls to abolish OSP, questions its effectiveness

The service assured teachers nationwide of its full support in upholding discipline and examination integrity, while urging all students to respect authority and maintain proper conduct in schools.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City – Preview, H2H, Line-Ups & Prediction
Sports
10.12.2025
Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City – Preview, H2H, Line-Ups & Prediction
LemFi secures 14  state money transmitter licenses, strengthening its US presence and commitment to trust
Business
10.12.2025
LemFi secures 14  state money transmitter licenses, strengthening its US presence and commitment to trust
Ghana deports 3 Israelis in retaliation for ill-treatment of Ghanaian nationals
News
10.12.2025
Ghana deports 3 Israelis in retaliation for ill-treatment of Ghanaian nationals
Abu Francis makes key recovery progress ahead of World Cup with Ghana
Sports
10.12.2025
Abu Francis makes key recovery progress ahead of World Cup with Ghana
Mahama finally abolishes COVID-19 levy as he assents to the repeal
News
10.12.2025
Mahama finally abolishes COVID-19 levy as he assents to the repeal
Black Stars to face high-profile European opponent in 2026 World Cup preparations — GFA confirms
Sports
10.12.2025
Black Stars to face high-profile European opponent in 2026 World Cup preparations — GFA confirms