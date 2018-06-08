Pulse.com.gh logo
5 birth control mistakes you have to avoid


All you need to know about birth control methods.

  • Published:
play
Birth control is how you prevent pregnancy before it begins.

There are lots of different methods that work really well and are easy to use. So, ready to stop worrying about pregnancy? Then read this article carefully.

  • You use the wrong lubricant

Oils or oil-based lubricants (including Vaseline, baby oil, and mineral oil-based body lotions) can dramatically weaken latex condoms in just 60 seconds.

Choose a water- or silicone-based lubricant, available in the family-planning aisle in drugstores and supermarkets. Also, keep in mind that many lipsticks contain oils that can weaken latex.

  • Your nails nick your sponge

Long fingernails can nick or tear contraceptive sponges during insertion, which reduces the efficacy.

Even small nicks or tears can get bigger during intercourse, so keep your nails short or be sure to use care. It’s also important not to nick or tear condoms with jewelry, fingernails, or teeth.

  • You’re on the wrong pill

People call it "the pill," but there are a bunch of different types, with some more effective than others. If you’re breastfeeding or have heart disease, migraines, or other reasons you can’t take estrogen, it may make sense to be on a progestin-only pill (or “mini-pill”), but a combination pill provides more pregnancy protection.

“Choosing between birth control pills is more of an art than a science,” says Dr. Edelman. Talk to your doctor about balancing the highest level of efficacy with your other needs and concerns.

  • You use condoms incorrectly

Condoms need to be used correctly to work. (They’re 98% effective if you do it right, only 83% if you don’t).

Use one before any genital contact, not just before intercourse or climax as even a few drops of pre-ejaculatory fluid can cause pregnancy.

To prevent breakage, squeeze the tip of the condom to get the air out before putting it on. Check which way the condom unrolls before touching it to the penis, and if you make a mistake, throw it away in case there’s already semen on the tip.

  • You smoke

It’s common knowledge that smoking while taking birth control pills ups the risk of blood clots, heart disease, and stroke though the risk may be higher with some types of pills than others.

Can't quit, no matter how hard you try? Don't give up, since serial quitters are more likely to successfully kick the habit, according to health.com.

