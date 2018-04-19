Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 makeup mistakes that can age you


5 makeup mistakes that can make you look older

Here are 5 useful makeup mistake knowledge that can help you avoid common mistakes you do when applying makeup.

  • Published:
Makeup products play

Makeup products
Most women and some male TV stars apply makeup just enhance their natural features.

In the quest to look prettier, some women end up looking older than their age because they apply the makeup wrongly.

Here are five mistakes to avoid for flawless makeup look.

  • Applying blush incorrectly

Applying blush too far below the cheekbone visually pulls down your face, making you look jowly. Applied correctly, blush should look like, well, a blush.

Rather than concentrating it on the apple of your cheek, brush it sparingly up along the cheekbone, using the center of your eye as a guide for your starting point. The upward sweep also gives the illusion of pulling your face upward, slimming it.

READ ALSO: Top 6 best makeup moments at the 2018 VGMA

  • Going too heavy on the concealer

Did you that concealer actually highlights your lines and wrinkles few minutes after application? Moisturise the skin around your eyes and use a minimal amount of concealer on the inner corners of your eyes only, where your skin is naturally darker.

  •  Too matte lipstick

Matte type of lipstick can emphasize all the little lines on your lips, and even those that you probably never noticed before. To avoid this problem, top up your favorite matte lipstick with a clear lip gloss, like this your lips will appear more smooth and youthful.

  • Skimping on your brows

An easy way to give your face a youthful lift is by keeping your brows well-shaped and well-defined.

READ ALSO: 7 female celebrities who gave us stunning hairstyle goals at the VGMA

  • Super thick formula of the mascara

If you not a fan of fake lashes, you can always apply mascara for a natural feel and enhance your looks. However, avoid using thick mascara because they are very unflattering and makes you look old. Remember to curl your lashes and skip applying mascara on your lower lashes (because it rarely looks great!).

