Top 6 best makeup moments at the 2018 VGMA


Top 6 best makeup moments at the 2018 VGMA

Here are the style chameleons who stole the show at VGMA with their flawless makeup.

  • Published:
Joselyn Dumas play

Joselyn Dumas
Aside from the prestigious awards, the VGMA has always been a big platform for fashion designers and makeup artists to showcase their masterpiece to the world by using celebrities us their muses.

The year’s awards show no different and as slay queens lit up the red carpet looking all glitz and glam in their exquisite dresses and flawless face beat.

Let’s take a look at some female celebrities who looked extravagant on the red carpet with their looks.

1. Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi play

Berla Mundi

 

2. Selly Galley

Selly Galley play

Selly Galley

3. Mzbel

Mzbel play

Mzbel

 

4. Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas play

Joselyn Dumas

5. Adina

Adina play

Adina

 

6. Nikki Samonas

Nikki Samonas play

Nikki Samonas

 

