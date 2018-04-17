Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

7 celebrities who gave us stunning hairstyle goals at the VGMA


Berla Mundi play

Berla Mundi
Want to change your hairstyle but don’t want to compromise on the length?

Maybe just a change in the way you style it could make all the difference. Check out stunning hairstyles some female celebrities from 2018 VGMA red carpet.

1. Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas play

Joselyn Dumas

2.

Efya play

Efya

3.

Selly Galley play

Selly Galley

4. Khadijat Olabisi El- Alawa

Khadijat Olabisi El- Alawa play

Khadijat Olabisi El- Alawa

5. Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi play

Berla Mundi

 

6. Vanessa Xola Donkor

Vanessa Xola Donkor play

Vanessa Xola Donkor

7. Victoria Michaels

Victoria Michaels play

Victoria Michaels
