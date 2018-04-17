7 celebrities who gave us stunning hairstyle goals at the VGMA

news

Want to change your hairstyle but don’t want to compromise on the length?

Maybe just a change in the way you style it could make all the difference. Check out stunning hairstyles some female celebrities from 2018 VGMA red carpet.

READ ALSO:Here are 6 beautiful looks from the VGMA for weddings

1. Joselyn Dumas

2.

READ ALSO:8 looks from the VGMA men can rock for weddings

3.

4. Khadijat Olabisi El- Alawa

READ ALSO:Can we talk about Berla Mundi’s red gown at the 2018 VGMA?

5. Berla Mundi

6. Vanessa Xola Donkor

7. Victoria Michaels