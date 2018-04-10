5 reasons why palm wine is good for women

The health benefits of palm wine are very incredible.
This is a useful element that fights cancer. This is an antioxidant that can reduce the free radicals which are the main reason behind some cancer. So palm wine can be a good drink to prevent some cancers.
Palm wine is rich in iron and vitamin B complex. All the two elements are used for a healthy hair, skin, and nails. Women want long tresses should drink palm wine instead of taking sugary drinks.
READ ALSO:6 reasons why Ghanaian men should chew more Kola nuts
New mothers can drink palm wine to increase the production of breastmilk.
Palm wine is good for eye health. It improves the eyesight. Palm wine is rich in antioxidant vitamin c (ascorbic acid). The thiamine property of vitamin B1 in palm wine helps to improve our eye vision.
READ ALSO: 5 side effects of wearing contact lenses for too long
Palm wine has a good amount of potassium which can improve the situation of heart health. It also helps to reduce hypertension. However, taking palm wine more than enough can damage your liver as it has the alcohol element.