Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 simple ways to remove scars at home


Beauty Tips 5 simple ways to remove scars at home

Check out scar treatment options that allow you to avoid surgical procedures.

  • Published:
Scars play

Scars
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

While some people use scars as conversation starters, others are also very embarrassed.

Wounds, cuts, and burns damage the deep layer of your skin resulting in unsightly scars on your body.

Some scars are easy to deal with by resorting to simple scar removal remedies, but a few scars take a lot of time to disappear.

If you are looking for the best tips about- how to get rid of scars fast at home.

READ ALSO:4 kitchen ingredients for removing makeup

  • Vitamin E

Vitamin E oil or capsule is one of the best-known remedies to heal scars or stretch-marks naturally. It stimulates the formation of collagen, which improves skin texture, strength, and flexibility.

You can apply products that contain vitamin E capsules directly on the affected area. Leave it to dry for a while and repeat twice a day. You can also add more vitamin E rich foods like almonds, hazelnuts, olive oil, and sunflower seeds to your diet for maximum results.

  • Pure Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera gel is also one of the best natural remedies for stretch marks, and for getting rid of scabs.

 Massage the gel on the affected skin area and let set and soak. Don’t wash the gel off, your skin will absorb it completely. Repeat 3 times a day or as often as needed to heal your scar faster.

  • Cucumber Paste

Cucumbers nourish and hydrate the affected area and help to fade the scarring.

To make the paste, peel and remove the cucumber seeds. Blend with a few mint leaves. Beat egg white separately and add this to the mixture. Apply the home remedy on the scar and let set for about 20 minutes, rinse with cool water. Apply daily as needed.

READ ALSO: 6 tips for wearing dark lipstick like a pro

  • Honey

Honey has many amazing beauty and health benefits. It can be used as a natural remedy for scars.

Apply raw honey to your scar before going to bed. Leave on overnight and you’ll start to see the difference and fading of the scar after just a few days.

  • Tomato

Tomato has antioxidants that can rejuvenate the skin and quickly remove dead skin cells. You can either keep the tomato slice on the scar for 20 minutes or you can extract tomato juice and apply it on the scar regularly to get rid of it quickly

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beauty Tips: 4 kitchen ingredients for removing makeup Beauty Tips 4 kitchen ingredients for removing makeup
Beauty Tips: 4 home remedies to treat wrinkles around the mouth Beauty Tips 4 home remedies to treat wrinkles around the mouth
Beauty Tips: 6 tips for wearing dark lipstick like a pro Beauty Tips 6 tips for wearing dark lipstick like a pro
Health Tips: 5 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore Health Tips 5 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore
Health Tips: 4 home remedies for asthma that could reduce the symptoms of the condition Health Tips 4 home remedies for asthma that could reduce the symptoms of the condition
Getting down to the Roots: What Community Health Care has to offer Ghana Getting down to the Roots What Community Health Care has to offer Ghana

Recommended Videos

Beauty Academy: The tutorial on how to do a complete make-up Beauty Academy The tutorial on how to do a complete make-up
Lifestyle Tips: 5 relationship tips that are actually terrible Lifestyle Tips 5 relationship tips that are actually terrible
Beauty Academy: This is how to apply glitter lipstick like a professional Beauty Academy This is how to apply glitter lipstick like a professional



Top Articles

1 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
2 Fertility Tips 5 herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet
3 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
4 World's Kidney Day 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys you did...bullet
5 Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles fasterbullet
6 Beauty Tips These 5 foods will completely change your skin and...bullet
7 Beauty Tips 4 natural ways get soft palmsbullet
8 Beauty Tips How to do a 5-minute makeup for workbullet
9 Beauty Tips 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skinbullet
10 Beauty Tips How to make your own tanning lotion in 5...bullet

Related Articles

Beauty Tips These 5 foods will completely change your skin and make it glow
Beauty Tips 10 amazing uses of Vaseline every woman should know of
Yvonne Nelson Ghanaian and her lovely daughter are gracing the cover of Agoo Magazine
World Water Day 5 things about water you probably didn't know about
Beauty Tips 2 banana face mask recipes for beautiful skin
Beauty Tips 6 tips for wearing dark lipstick like a pro
Health Tips 5 reasons why palm wine is good for women
Beauty Tips 4 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skin
Beauty Tips 4 kitchen ingredients for removing makeup

Top Videos

1 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
2 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
3 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
4 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
5 Health Tips 7 simple ways to beat your sugar cravingsbullet
6 Breast Cancer Awareness A healthy breast makes a happy homebullet
7 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
8 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color...bullet

Beauty & Health

Long chain Effects of bureaucracy in health care
5 food that boosts your sperm count and semen volume
Health Tips 5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume
WRINK 3.jpg
Forever Young 6 foods that fight wrinkles and premature aging
5 times Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy looked inseparable
Photos 5 times Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy looked inseparable