5 tips to increase your sperm count naturally

news

Are you ready to start having kids, but worried your sperm count is too low? These tips will curb your ­­challenges.

Low sperm count and infertility in men is more prevalent than most couples think. People tend to think that if a woman is not getting pregnant the fertility issue must be with the woman, but that is not necessarily always the case. There is an equal chance that male factor infertility can be the cause of a couple’s difficulty in achieving pregnancy.

To men with this problem, here are five ways that would help you increase your sperm count naturally.

READ ALSO: 4 reasons why men should use shea butter on skin

1.Avoid overheating your testicles

There's a purpose for our testicles rest outside our bodies. It is a need for it to stay a bit cooler than the rest of our internal organs. When testicles get too warm, they aren't able to produce as much sperm. There are a number of ways to make sure your testicles don't get overheated.

2. Ejaculate less frequently

Ejaculating often can lower sperm count. Your body produces millions of sperm each day, but if you already have a low sperm count, consider storing them up longer between ejaculations. If you have sex or masturbate daily, cut down on the frequency of increased sperm production.

READ ALSO: 5 sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) you can have without knowing

3. Reduce stress levels

Stress can decrease your sexual function, leading to reduced sperm production. If you work 12 plus hour days and never give yourself a chance to rest, your count might be down as a result.

4. Eat healthy foods

A diet that's low in fat, and high in protein, vegetables, and whole grains is good for your health and for your sperm. Eat plenty of fish, meat, eggs, fruits, and vegetables.

5. Lose weight

Losing weight will help you counteract low sperm count. Scientists don't know why obesity correlates to low sperm count, but a recent French study found that obese men were 42 percent more likely to have low sperm count than their non-obese counterparts.