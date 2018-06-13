24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Titled ‘Colourful Glitter Cut Crease tutorial for black Women,‘ the masterclass session takes viewers on a visual trip on how to create glitter cut crease for dark-skinned women.

Lomotey is the founder of Blushstrokes Makeup artistry, a beauty and makeup company that specializes in Bridal and Editorial Makeup.

Her Youtube channel is an extension of her company where she recreates her makeup looks and provides makeup tips, tricks and tutorials.

About Lerny Lomotey

Lerny Lomotey is a multi-talented creative.She is a Radio and Television Host, a Voice-over artist, an actress, a vlogger, a Make-Up artist, an entrepreneur, event MC and a brilliant communicator.

Lomotey painstakingly nurtured her childhood dream of being in the media in spite of the challenges and setbacks she faced.

Her patience paid off after nine years when she gained an internship position in 2015 with EIB Network’s Live 91.9 FM.

She produced Lifestyle Café, the station’s mid-morning show, and also hosted a health segment on the show.

Lomotey is a former host of ‘The YOLO Hangout,’ on TV3, ‘Oceans Entertainment Box’ and ‘O News’on Oceans TV.

She stars in the third season of the Yvonne Nelson-produced Television series Heels and Sneakers.

Her voice-over clients include TV3 (Talented Kids and The YOLO HangOut), Conserveria Africana Ghana Limited (POMO), PZ Cussons (Nunu Milk), and ZoneThree6 Network (Just A Girl Radio Drama series.)

Lomotey has starred in Television commercials and is on billboards for brands including Samsung, Tigo, Fan Yogo, Kleesoft, Orijin Zero and Busy Internet.

She owns BlushStrokesByLerny, a Make-Up company. Lomotey also owns Beaumonde Model Agency, an ushering, commercial modelling and brand activations Company.

Lomotey is the Public Relations Officer of Beauty Artists Association of Ghana BAAG).

Her Youtube channel is home to life, Make-up and health tips, and has garnered thousands of views.

Born Bervlyn Lomotey, she holds a degree in Theatre Arts and Psychology from the University of Ghana, Legon.