Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter Cut Crease tutorial


Beauty Tips Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter Cut Crease tutorial for black Women 

Lerny Lomotey has released a new make-up tutorial.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Titled Colourful Glitter Cut Crease tutorial for black Women,‘ the masterclass session takes viewers on a visual trip on how to create glitter cut crease for dark-skinned women.

Lomotey is the founder of Blushstrokes Makeup artistry, a beauty and makeup company that specializes in Bridal and Editorial Makeup.

Her Youtube channel is an extension of her company where she recreates her makeup looks and provides makeup tips, tricks and tutorials.

READ ASLO: 5 benefits of drinking honey lemon water

 

About Lerny Lomotey 

Lerny Lomotey is a multi-talented creative.She is a Radio and Television Host, a Voice-over artist, an actress, a vlogger, a Make-Up artist, an entrepreneur, event MC and a brilliant communicator.

Lomotey painstakingly nurtured her childhood dream of being in the media in spite of the challenges and setbacks she faced.

play

 

Her patience paid off after nine years when she gained an internship position in 2015 with EIB Network’s Live 91.9 FM.

She produced Lifestyle Café, the station’s mid-morning show, and also hosted a health segment on the show.

READ ASLO: 5 scary facts about cosmetics you should know

Lomotey is a former host of ‘The YOLO Hangout,’ on TV3, ‘Oceans Entertainment Box’ and ‘O News’on Oceans TV.

She stars in the third season of the Yvonne Nelson-produced Television series Heels and Sneakers.

play

 

Her voice-over clients include TV3 (Talented Kids and The YOLO HangOut), Conserveria Africana Ghana Limited (POMO), PZ Cussons (Nunu Milk), and ZoneThree6 Network (Just A Girl Radio Drama series.)

Lomotey has starred in Television commercials and is on billboards for brands including Samsung, Tigo, Fan Yogo, Kleesoft, Orijin Zero and Busy Internet.

READ ALSO:Try these coconut face mask recipes for glowing skin

She owns BlushStrokesByLerny, a Make-Up company. Lomotey also owns Beaumonde Model Agency, an ushering, commercial modelling and brand activations Company.

Lomotey is the Public Relations Officer of Beauty Artists Association of Ghana BAAG).

Her Youtube channel is home to life, Make-up and health tips, and has garnered thousands of views.

Born Bervlyn Lomotey, she holds a degree in Theatre Arts and Psychology from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beauty Tips: 5 reasons you should start using rice water for your face Beauty Tips 5 reasons you should start using rice water for your face
Beauty Tips: 5 benefits of drinking honey lemon water Beauty Tips 5 benefits of drinking honey lemon water
Health Tips: 5 birth control mistakes you have to avoid Health Tips 5 birth control mistakes you have to avoid
Beauty Tips: 5 scary facts about cosmetics you should know  Beauty Tips 5 scary facts about cosmetics you should know 
Beauty Tips: Try these coconut face mask recipes for glowing skin Beauty Tips Try these coconut face mask recipes for glowing skin
Health Tips: 5 reasons why your breath smells bad Health Tips 5 reasons why your breath smells bad

Recommended Videos

Beauty Tip: Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter Cut Crease tutorial Beauty Tip Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter Cut Crease tutorial
Health Concerns: Government panics as HIV infections increase by 21% Health Concerns Government panics as HIV infections increase by 21%
Beauty Academy: The tutorial on how to do a complete make-up Beauty Academy The tutorial on how to do a complete make-up



Top Articles

1 Pregnancy Tips 5 foods you should avoid during pregnancybullet
2 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
3 Beauty Tips 5 reasons you should start using rice water for your facebullet
4 Beauty Tips 5 benefits of drinking honey lemon waterbullet
5 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
6 Home Remedies 5 natural ways to fight bad mouth odorbullet
7 Beauty Tips 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skinbullet
8 Beauty Tips 7 things to do every day if you want a...bullet
9 Beauty Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of blemishes...bullet
10 Beauty Tips Try these coconut face mask recipes for...bullet

Related Articles

Beauty Tips 5 reasons you should start using rice water for your face
Beauty Tips 5 benefits of drinking honey lemon water
Beauty Tips 5 scary facts about cosmetics you should know 
Health Tips 5 birth control mistakes you have to avoid
Beauty Tips Try these coconut face mask recipes for glowing skin
Photos Check out this amazing makeup transformation of a 96-year-old woman
Health Tips 5 reasons why your breath smells bad
Beauty Tips 7 things to do every day if you want a flawless skin
Pregnancy Tips 5 foods you should avoid during pregnancy
Beauty Tips 5 reasons you should start using rice water for your face

Top Videos

1 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
2 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
3 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
4 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
5 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet
6 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and...bullet
7 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of...bullet
8 Health 6 reasons why you should swap your workout with...bullet
9 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to...bullet
10 2018 9 practical new year resolutionsbullet

Beauty & Health

Check out these amazing makeup transformation of a 96-year-old woman
Photos Check out this amazing makeup transformation of a 96-year-old woman
Man with back pain.
Beauty Tips 4 simple way to relieve back pain
How to gt rid of neck fat
Beauty Tips 3 home remedies to get rid of neck fat
Anita Desooso
Stop Decolourising! Could these photos affirm Rawlings’ bleaching accusation against Anita Desooso?