Try this amazing yogurt face mask to brighten your skin

Yogurt contains lactic acid, which is produced during the fermentation process, and a host of other nutrients like zinc, calcium, probiotics, and vitamins B and D.

Not only is yogurt good to eat for your health, you can also use it externally in various face and hair beauty masks.

Ingredients

1 ripe strawberry

1 tsp raw honey

1 tsp yogurt

Method

Mash strawberry up in a bowl along with the other ingredients.

Wash your face with a gentle face wash and pat dry.

Using clean fingers, just slather on this delicious-smelling face mask all over your face.

Leave the mask on for 10 - 15 minutes, or until it dries.

When the time is up, begin gently scrubbing off the face mask using warm water.

Clean off all the mask and close up your pores using a splash of cool water.