Try this amazing yogurt face mask to brighten your skin

If your skin needs a boost of moisture, you can try using a yogurt face mask to rejuvenate your skin.
Not only is yogurt good to eat for your health, you can also use it externally in various face and hair beauty masks.
1 ripe strawberry
1 tsp raw honey
1 tsp yogurt
Mash strawberry up in a bowl along with the other ingredients.
Wash your face with a gentle face wash and pat dry.
Using clean fingers, just slather on this delicious-smelling face mask all over your face.
Leave the mask on for 10 - 15 minutes, or until it dries.
When the time is up, begin gently scrubbing off the face mask using warm water.
Clean off all the mask and close up your pores using a splash of cool water.