3rd edition of Infinix WatsUp TV VJ Search

The VJ Search which is the 3rd in succession will give the opportunity to young talents to become the lead host of the continent’s most revered entertainment platform.

  Published:
WatsUp TV in partnership with Infinix Mobile has begun the search for a new host for the Entertainment TV Show.

The audition which will be held in Accra this February 2018 at the WatsUp TV Studios.

Apart from winning the VJ Search, the winner and other participants will also be rewarded with gifts from Infinix Mobile, one of the world leading Smartphone manufacturers and other hosting opportunities with WatsUp TV.

Forms are available on www.watsup.tv for downloads and interested participants can call 0246510246 for more inquiries.

