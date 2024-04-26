3 ways to make fresh orange juice without a squeezer

Here are three easy ways to make fresh orange juice without a squeezer.

1. Hand rolling method

Start by softening the orange to get the most juice. Roll the orange on your kitchen counter, applying a bit of pressure with your palm. Do this for about 20 seconds until the orange feels slightly softened.

Next, cut the fruit in half and hold one half over a bowl. Squeeze the orange tightly with your hands, twisting slightly to coax out as much juice as possible. This method is hands-on and can be a bit messy, but it’s super effective and quick.

Orange rolling Pulse Ghana

2. Fork twisting technique

For this technique, cut the orange in half as you would for the hand-rolling method. Take a fork and insert it into the halved section. Use the fork as a makeshift juicer: twist and turn it while squeezing the orange with your other hand.

Juice with a fork Pulse Ghana

This helps to break up the segments and release more juice. It’s a bit more labor-intensive than hand squeezing, but it can yield a surprising amount of juice, and you get to work out any frustrations by really getting into it!

3. Grate and strain approach

This method requires a little more equipment but is excellent for extracting every bit of juice. Cut the orange into quarters. Then, using a box grater, grate the orange pieces over a bowl, flesh side down.

This technique helps break down the orange completely and captures not only the juice but also some of the pulp (which you can strain out if you prefer your juice pulp-free).

Grating forzen orange Pulse Ghana

Once you've grated the fruit, gather the pulp in a clean kitchen towel or cheesecloth and squeeze over the bowl to ensure you get all the juice.