Puma Energy launches nationwide customer feedback initiative across Ghana

Puma Energy, a leading global energy company, has initiated a comprehensive customer feedback campaign aimed at enhancing service delivery and customer satisfaction across its operations in Ghana. The initiative seeks to gather valuable insights from customers to inform strategic improvements in service quality and operational efficiency.

The feedback campaign involves a structured questionnaire designed to capture customer experiences, preferences, and suggestions. Participants are encouraged to provide honest feedback on various aspects of Puma Energy's services, including product quality, customer service, and facility standards. The questionnaire is accessible online, ensuring convenience and broad participation.

The campaign is part of Puma Energy's broader strategy to engage with customers and communities, ensuring that their needs and expectations are met. Insights gathered from the feedback will directly influence service enhancements, staff training programs, and facility upgrades.