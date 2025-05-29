Chelsea star fires top Nigerian musician over ‘poor camera quality’ after record win

Chelsea completed their trophy collection by beating Real Betis 4-1 to win the UEFA Europa Conference League in Wroclaw on Wednesday night.

Betis started brilliantly, with Abde Ezzalzouli's left-footed strike giving the Spanish side an early lead. Isco controlled the midfield as Betis dominated the first half and could have scored more.

Chelsea transformed after the break. Cole Palmer proved instrumental, delivering a perfect cross for Enzo Fernandez to head home the equaliser on 60 minutes. Palmer then set up Nicolas Jackson, who headed Chelsea into the lead shortly after.

Jadon Sancho added a third with a curled finish after being found by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Moises Caicedo, Chelsea's Player of the Season, completed the rout to seal a 4-1 victory.

This triumph meant Chelsea have now won all three major European competitions: the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

This also made them the first team to win every European trophy currently available.

Chalobah banters Odumodu

After the game, Nigerian musician Odumodu Blvck shared a screenshot of a video call with Blues defender Trevoh Chalobah during their celebrations.

The “Wotowoto” hitmaker posted a blurry image congratulating his friend for achieving the unprecedented feat with the London-based club.

In response, Chalobah quoted his post with the caption:

Bro this camera quality chaiii.

The lighthearted banter between the duo received numerous comments with many pointing to the poor internet service in Nigeria as the cause of the poor video quality.

However, Odumodu didn’t back down as he also replied claiming the blurry image was because of poor internet service in Poland.

Hours after that back-to-back friendly banter, the Nigerian rapper shared an intriguing story about the 25-year-old center-back.

Good morning champions. I tell you a short story about this brother here. In the summer when Chelsea were releasing players he was considered as one of those to be released “unjustly.

We were together in St Tropez and Chelsea, his boyhood club were playing and at one point I searched for him, but I did not see him, so I went into the boat and there he was. I saw him carry a gloomy face cause instead of being on the pitch he was on a boat with some rap star with no idea of what club he will play for next.

He continued:

We said some prayers together and by God’s grace, he went to Crystal Palace then Chelsea called him back again. Today my boy is a champion. It means so much to us. So much. Jesus is real.