How to make a cheating partner confess in 5 easy steps

Engage in casual conversation and listen carefully

Begin by asking your partner about their day and the people they spent time with in a casual tone. This approach keeps them from becoming defensive. Liars often avoid delving into the specifics of their stories, so gently encourage them to elaborate on details.

Check consistency without alerting suspicion

Revisit the conversation on another day, but start from the middle of their previous narrative and ask them to continue. Pay close attention to the details.

Inconsistencies or alterations in their story may indicate deception. Approach these follow-up questions with the same casual demeanor to avoid putting them on guard.

Don't ask yes and no questions

Opt for open-ended questions to prompt more elaborate responses. This technique makes it harder for your partner to give simple 'yes' or 'no' answers, which can often bypass deeper truths. Avoid double-barreled questions that offer them an escape by choosing which part to answer.

Ask like you already know

Instead of asking if they were unfaithful, frame your questions as though you have more information than you actually do.

For example, say, “You mentioned you were with John last night, but I heard that wasn't true. What happened?” This strategy can prompt them to disclose more than they intend.

Be calm and patient

If the truth does not immediately come to light, remain calm and patient. Pressing too hard can make your partner withdraw further and complicate the situation. Often, inconsistencies or slips will emerge naturally if there is dishonesty.